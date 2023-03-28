Cork and Limerick win Munster ties, Dublin and Meath amongst Leinster U20 victors

Results

Munster minor hurling championship

Limerick 2-20 Clare 0-22

Cork 3-19 Waterford 0-15

Leinster U20 football championship

Group 1: Laois 2-12 Longford 2-9.

Group 1: Meath 2-11 Carlow 0-4.

Group 2: Offaly 1-10 Wicklow 2-8

Group 2: Dublin 2-16 Louth 0-7.

Group 3: Wexford 0-8 Kildare 0-16; Westmeath a bye.

*****

CORK GOT THEIR Munster minor hurling campaign off to a winning start tonight as they defeated Waterford by 13 points, while Limerick claimed a second successive win as they saw off Clare.

Last week’s opening round-robin games saw Clare and Limerick defeat Tipperary and Waterford respectively, but in tonight’s clash at the Gaelic Grounds it finished 2-20 to 0-22 in Limerick’s favour.

Darren Collopy hit 0-1o for Limerick, while Hugh Flanagan weighed in with 0-5. The goals were invaluable, Seán Duff and Robert O’Farrell notching in either half.

Cork played their opening game of the campaign and ran out 3-19 to 0-15 victors at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against the Deise. They were in front 2-11 to 0-10 at the break and pulled clear in the second half.

Inside attackers Barry Walsh and Barry O’Flynn spearheaded the scoring charge for Cork, Walsh striking 2-5 and O’Flynn chipping in with 1-7. Colm Hartley pointed the way for Waterford with 0-11.

In the Leinster U20 football championship, there were victories tonight for Laois and Meath in Group 1, Wicklow and Dublin in Group 2, and Kildare in Group 3.

Laois defeated Longford 2-12 to 0-9 in Portlaoise, while Meath overcame Carlow by 2-11 to 0-4 in Ashbourne. After both Laois and Meath won their opening games last week, tonight’s results mean both are now assured of quarter-final spots before next week’s final round of games.

Dublin took down Louth by 2-16 to 0-7 in Parnell Park, while Wicklow came away from the Faithful Fields with a priceless one-point success, 2-8 to 1-10, against Offaly. Dublin’s win confirms their place in the quarter-finals.

And Kildare got a boost after last week’s opening round loss to Westmeath as they had eight point to spare over Wexford, 0-16 to 0-8 the result at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Westmeath had a bye in then only three-team group in the Leinster U20 football championship.

