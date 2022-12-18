Munster back playmakers to shine against Northampton and ignite their season

THIS WEEK AT Franklin’s Gardens they’ve been dipping into the archives in anticipation of today’s visit of Munster for a round two Champions Cup clash [KO 1pm, BT Sport 1].

Current Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson was part of the Saints team that in 2009 held off a spirited visiting Munster side in a European Cup classic. The current group were shown clips of that thriller this week as they look to inject some life into their own European season.

Like Munster, Northampton are a team desperately trying to bring back the glory days.

Last Saturday the Saints were thumped 46-12 at La Rochelle, at one point trailing 32-0. They currently sit sixth in the Premiership table, winning just four of their opening 10 fixtures. It’s been eight years since they last lifted the league title, and 22 since they were kings of Europe.

Claiming the scalp of this current Munster crop may not be the statement result of years past but for both sides, the need to win is clear. A second defeat on the bounce in Europe creates a real scrap to advance to the knockouts, while the much-desired home advantage also slips further out of view.

Back in Limerick, the Munster video review room will have been much more focused on the here and now following last weekend’s loss to Toulouse. It’s seldom a home defeat in Europe is met with anything other than disappointment, but there is an acceptance that this is a Munster side on a different journey.

We’re still in the early days of the Graham Rowntree era and for now, small steps generate hope.

There’s little shame in losing an arm-wrestle against Toulouse and interestingly, the Munster coaching team saw enough in that 18-13 reversal at Thomond Park last Sunday to try something a little different in Northampton today.

Enter Jack Crowley, Munster and Irish rugby’s current shiny new thing. Last month the conversation around Crowley centred around whether he may prove to be the long-term successor to Johnny Sexton at Test level. How quickly the picture changes. Crowley’s future may well lie at out-half but today provides a chance for the exciting young back to showcase his talents elsewhere.

The 22-year-old made a noticeable impact when introduced off the bench at inside centre against Toulouse – so noticeable in fact that today he wears the 12 shirt from the start. Rory Scannell drops to the bench while big-money summer signing Malakai Fekitoa again misses out.

It’s Crowley’s first start in the position for Munster and represents the latest intriguing turn in his development. It’s only his eighth start for the province full stop. Six of the previous seven have come at out-half, with one further start at fullback.

The decision to back him at 12 tells us as much about where Munster’s ambition lies today as it does Crowley’s impressive versatility.

James Crombie / INPHO Jack Crowley starts at centre for the first time. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

It seems as though the pieces are beginning to come together for Munster and their attacking gameplan, designed by Mike Prendergast, which has looked sharper and more dangerous since returning after the opening block of URC games.

Against Toulouse there were moments where the backline sparked into life, and today’s selection outlines their intent to try play some ball in what looks a more winnable fixture, even away from home.

Crowley’s introduction is the most notable of four changes, with the experienced trio of Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue also coming into the side. It is not just that Crowley has the potential to dovetail nicely with Joey Carbery at 10, it’s that alongside him, the presence of Antoine Frisch provides Munster with yet another playmaker in the backline. Frisch had one of his quieter games against Toulouse but contains the type of ball-playing ability that Munster so sorely lacked across the opening games of the season.

They come to Northampton not only aiming to win, but aiming to do so in style. If the October defeat of South Africa A lifted the mood around the place, victory today could be the moment that truly ignites their season – with a sold-out home URC clash against Leinster next on the cards.

Of course, it won’t come easy. Northampton’s four wins in the Premiership this season? They’ve all come at the Gardens. They are currently unbeaten at home in five games.

Northampton tend to blow hot and cold but they also need a win to get their European campaign off the ground and have named about as strong a 15 as they can. The power and experience available to them across the second row and back row looks an area of strength, and as Denis Leamy was quick to point out during the week, the breakdown battle could be decisive if the lively Alex Mitchell can generate quick ball.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The inclusion of Courtney Lawes in that backrow is also key, as the Saints are a different team when the two-time British and Irish Lions lines out.

The elements may play a part too. While the surface at Franklin’s Gardens is widely regarded as the best in the Premiership, the forecast is for heavy rain with the possibility of sleet and snow.

This is a fixture with history, but it’s closing in on 11 years since the last of their six meetings. Munster fans don’t need to be reminded how the 2000 Heineken Cup final played out. Many Munster minds will also have replayed Ronan O’Gara’s stunning drop goal which sank the Saints in 2013 over the last few days.

If both sides click, it could be a entertaining battle as two of the great names in European rugby look to serve up another Champions Cup cracker.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: George Furbank; James Ramm, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Tommy Freeman; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Sam Matavesi, Ehren Painter; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, David Ribbans; Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam (captain), Juarno Augustus.

Replacements Mikey Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Alfie Petch, Alex Moon, Angus Scott-Young, Aaron Hinkley, Callum Braley, Fraser Dingwall.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly.

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (FFR).

