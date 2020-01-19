5 mins ago

It’s not going to be the nervy nailbiting afternoon that many Munster fans were clinging onto as a last hope — Northampton and Glasgow both saw to that yesterday — and instead, all that’s left to play for at Thomond Park this afternoon is pride.

Neither the hosts nor Ospreys can progress to the quarter-finals of this year’s Heineken Champions Cup, but nonetheless, this is a dead rubber that Munster will desperately want to perform in.

Kick-off is at 1pm.