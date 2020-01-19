Qualification is out of their reach, but can Munster end a disappointing Champions Cup campaign on a high?
TEAM NEWS: Late change for Munster as Chris Farrell pulls out with a bruised knee suffered in training; Sammy Arnold comes straight in to midfield to replace him.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Calvin Nash
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (c)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Arno Botha
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Craig Casey
22. Ben Healy
23. Dan Goggin
It’s not going to be the nervy nailbiting afternoon that many Munster fans were clinging onto as a last hope — Northampton and Glasgow both saw to that yesterday — and instead, all that’s left to play for at Thomond Park this afternoon is pride.
Neither the hosts nor Ospreys can progress to the quarter-finals of this year’s Heineken Champions Cup, but nonetheless, this is a dead rubber that Munster will desperately want to perform in.
Kick-off is at 1pm.
