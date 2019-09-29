New signing Holloway included in Munster's squad for South Africa

AUSTRALIAN FORWARD JED Holloway is in line to make his Munster debut on the province’s trip to South Africa after he was included in Johann van Graan’s 28-man travelling squad.

Following Saturday’s victory over Dragons in their Guinness Pro14 opener, Munster today depart for South Africa ahead of their round two clash against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Holloway, who joined the province on a short-term deal as cover during the World Cup, arrived in Limerick last weekend and has now been issued with his work permit.

The 26-year-old can play in the second row and across the back row, providing Munster with a versatile option with Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander away at the World Cup.

Also included in van Graan’s squad are academy players Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox, both of whom came on during the second half of Munster’s bonus-point win over Dragons at Thomond Park.

Munster face the Kings next Saturday [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports] and then travel to Bloemfontein to meet the Cheetahs in round three on Friday 11 October [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Munster squad: Stephen Archer, James Cronin, Keynan Knox, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Rhys Marshall, Kevin O’Byrne, Billy Holland, Jed Holloway, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Alby Mathewson, Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash, Darren Sweetnam, Mike Haley.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!