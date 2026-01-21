More Stories
John Hodnett signs new Munster deal until 2028

The flanker is expected to return from injury shortly.
11.36am, 21 Jan 2026

JOHN HODNETT HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Munster, the province has confirmed.

Injuries have limited Hodnett’s impact so far this season,  but he has scored one try in six appearances and is set to return from a thumb injury shortly.

The flanker has scored 16 tries in 87 Munster appearances, most notably the match-winning try in his Player of the Match performance in the 2023 URC Grand Final vs Stormers.

Hodnett scored seven tries in 23 appearances last season, including three tries in five Champions Cup games.

He also earned a first call-up by Andy Farrell to the Ireland squad in 2025.

 

