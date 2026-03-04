Seán Edogbo signs two-year senior contract with Munster

MUNSTER RUGBY AND the IRFU have announced that Seán Edogbo will be promoted to the Munster squad next season on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old back-row forward played with Cobh Pirates at age-grade level, winning a Munster Clubs Boys U18 Cup title in 2022.

Advertisement

Edogbo is just the second player in the club’s history to put pen to paper on a senior contract with Munster, following in the steps of his brother Edwin.

Seán represented Ireland U20s in the 2024 Six Nations, scoring a match-winning try vs Italy, and also featured in that summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

He joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2024 and toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland that September.

Edogbo made his Munster debut in January, where he picked up the Player of the Match award for his performance against Dragons.