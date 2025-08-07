New Munster jersey pays tribute to breakthrough European Cup triumph

MUNSTER HAVE REVEALED a major throwback look as they released their new home jersey for the next two seasons.

The new kit celebrates the 20th anniversary of the province’s first European Cup triumph over Biarritz in the 2005/06 season.

The jersey will debut on Sunday as the Munster Women’s team wear it in their Interprovincial Championship opener against Connacht at Virgin Media Park (4.15pm kick-off).

A player-fit jersey costs €125, a regular replica retails for €95, and a kids’ jersey is available for €70. The navy shorts cost €45.

The jersey will be available in-store and online from Thursday, August 21.