Rowntree opts for Casey and Patterson as scrum-halves as Munster ring changes for Saints

MUNSTER HAVE MADE nine changes for tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie against Northampton, the starting side shaken up as expected from that which defeated Lions last Friday night in Musgrave Park.

Coach Graham Rowntree also hands a first Champions Cup start to Roman Salanoa for the Thomond Park tie, [KO: 3.15pm, RTÉ 2].

The replacements is notable for the absence of experienced scrum-half Conor Murray with Paddy Patterson on the bench, while Keith Earls is also not included as Liam Coombes is in line for his Champions Cup debut off the bench.

Joey Carbery and Craig Casey come in to form the half-back partnership, with Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch and Calvin Nash also introduced to the backline.

The additions to the pack are captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, David Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell. Jack O’Donoghue continues his record of playing in every game so far this season.

James Crombie / INPHO Roman Salanoa. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Jack Crowley

11. Shane Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements

Scott Buckley

Josh Wycherley

John Ryan

John Hodnett

Alex Kendellen

Paddy Patterson

Rory Scannell

Liam Coombes

