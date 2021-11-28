Munster squad member in South Africa tests positive for Covid-19

MUNSTER RUGBY WILL not return to Ireland on Sunday from South Africa and will stay in their Cape Town hotel for an isolation period after a round of PCR testing last night returned a positive test.

The Irish province departed their training base in Pretoria yesterday and traveled to Cape Town, the city in which their United Rugby Championship counterparts Cardiff and Zebre are also currently awaiting a route out of South Africa.

In a statement, Munster said: “This morning Munster Rugby were making plans to join their fellow URC sides in departing Cape Town for Dublin by charter.

“After arriving at their hotel in Cape Town late last night the squad underwent a round of PCR testing ahead of today’s possible departure.

“The returning results have identified one positive case.

“In taking all precautions and prioritising the health and wellbeing of everyone Munster Rugby will not travel today and will return to their hotel for an isolation period as a matter of priority.

Flash Sale

50% OFF Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21. Become a Member

“The province will await further guidance from the health authorities.”

Munster, who arrived in South Africa last weekend, were due to play the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday and the Emirates Lions on December 4 in Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed that anyone returning to Ireland from seven southern African countries will have to quarantine at home, and must take two PCR tests during that period, “regardless of status.”