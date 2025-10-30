Jack O'Donoghue to captain Munster against Argentina XV

JACK O’DONOGHUE WILL captain Munster when the province host an Argentina XV in Thomond Park on Saturday evening [5pm, Access Munster].
Head coach Clayton McMillan makes 11 changes to the side which beat Connacht in last weekend’s United Rugby Championship interpro, including a senior debut for Conor Ryan in the second row.
Academy prospects Max Clein and Luke Murphy are also in line to make their senior debuts from the bench.
Munster have also provided a detailed assessment of the province’s lengthy injury list, which currently stands at 11 players.
Niall Scannell, Thaakir Abrahams, Edwin Edogbo and Oli Jager are all following return-to-play protocols following head injury assessments, while John Hodnett (foot), Calvin Nash (shoulder), Conor Bartley (hamstring), Diarmuid Barron (neck), and Alex Kendellen (ankle) are all hoped to be available again by the end of November, with the URC Round 6 match against the Stormers pencilled in as a target.
Brian Gleeson (elbow) and Andrew Smith (knee/hamstring) are both facing longer spells on the sideline, and are hoped to return to full fitness in late December or early in 2026.
Munster (v Argentina XV)
15. Mike Haley
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Fionn Gibbons
12. Seán O’Brien
11. Shay McCarthy
10. Tony Butler
9. Paddy Patterson
1. Josh Wycherley
2. Lee Barron
3. Ronan Foxe
4. Conor Ryan
5. Evan O’Connell
6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)
7. Ruadhán Quinn
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Max Clein
17. Mark Donnelly
18. Kieran Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Luke Murphy
21. Jake O’Riordan
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Ben O’Connor
