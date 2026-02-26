Munster welcome back Ireland internationals for URC tie against Zebre

MUNSTER WELCOME IRELAND internationals back into their squad for Saturday’s URC clash against Zebre in Thomond Park, [KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1].

Tom Farrell and Michael Milne both start, with Edwin Edogbo among the replacements.

There are ten changes in total from the Munster side that faced Glasgow Warriors last month. Farrell is joined in the backline by other additions in Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, and Paddy Patterson, the latter starting on his 50th appearance for the province.

Your Munster team to face Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday evening ⚔️



Returning @IrishRugby internationals Tom Farrell, Michael Milne & Edwin Edogbo are all included with Paddy Patterson starting on his 50th appearance 💪#SUAF 🔴 | #MUNvZEB pic.twitter.com/QtXuerYZF3 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 26, 2026

Milne joins the pack along with Niall Scannell, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes, and Jack O’Donoghue, who captains the team.

Academy out-half Tom Wood is named on the bench and is set for his second Munster appearance after making his debut against Glasgow last month. He has helped the Ireland U20 side claim two wins in three Six Nations games in recent weeks.

Alex Kendellen is also included amongst the replacements, set for his first appearance in eight weeks after picking up an ankle injury last month.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Dan Kelly

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Paddy Paterson

1. Michael Milne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

8. Brian Gleeson

Replacements: