MUNSTER WELCOME IRELAND internationals back into their squad for Saturday’s URC clash against Zebre in Thomond Park, [KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1].
Tom Farrell and Michael Milne both start, with Edwin Edogbo among the replacements.
There are ten changes in total from the Munster side that faced Glasgow Warriors last month. Farrell is joined in the backline by other additions in Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, and Paddy Patterson, the latter starting on his 50th appearance for the province.
Advertisement
Your Munster team to face Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday evening ⚔️
Milne joins the pack along with Niall Scannell, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes, and Jack O’Donoghue, who captains the team.
Academy out-half Tom Wood is named on the bench and is set for his second Munster appearance after making his debut against Glasgow last month. He has helped the Ireland U20 side claim two wins in three Six Nations games in recent weeks.
Alex Kendellen is also included amongst the replacements, set for his first appearance in eight weeks after picking up an ankle injury last month.
Alex Kendellen comes off injured against Ulster in early January.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Dan Kelly
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Paddy Paterson
1. Michael Milne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
8. Brian Gleeson
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster welcome back Ireland internationals for URC tie against Zebre
MUNSTER WELCOME IRELAND internationals back into their squad for Saturday’s URC clash against Zebre in Thomond Park, [KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1].
Tom Farrell and Michael Milne both start, with Edwin Edogbo among the replacements.
There are ten changes in total from the Munster side that faced Glasgow Warriors last month. Farrell is joined in the backline by other additions in Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, and Paddy Patterson, the latter starting on his 50th appearance for the province.
Edwin Edogbo.
Milne joins the pack along with Niall Scannell, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn, Gavin Coombes, and Jack O’Donoghue, who captains the team.
Academy out-half Tom Wood is named on the bench and is set for his second Munster appearance after making his debut against Glasgow last month. He has helped the Ireland U20 side claim two wins in three Six Nations games in recent weeks.
Alex Kendellen is also included amongst the replacements, set for his first appearance in eight weeks after picking up an ankle injury last month.
Alex Kendellen comes off injured against Ulster in early January.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Dan Kelly
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Paddy Paterson
1. Michael Milne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
8. Brian Gleeson
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Munster returning stars Rugby Teamsheet URC