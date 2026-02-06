Munster GAA confirm 2026 senior championship fixture details

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed their senior championship fixture details for this , SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.summer with Clare to face Waterford in the opening hurling round-robin game on Sunday 19 April.

The Banner will have home advantage for their 2pm clash in Ennis, while later that day there will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final as Tipperary take on Cork in Thurles at 4pm.

Limerick’s first game will be a trip to face Cork on Sunday 26 April.

The football championship will begin in Munster on Sunday 12 April with quarter-final ties seeing Limerick entertain Cork and Tipperary host Waterford. Sam Maguire holders Kerry travel to Ennis on Saturday 25 April to face Clare.

The Munster Council have also announced that ticket prices are unchanged for 2026 and have confirmed the venue permutations for the senior hurling final on Sunday 7 June.

Cork and Tipperary will face off on 19 April. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

2026 Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday 19 April

Clare v Waterford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles 4pm.

Sunday 26 April

Waterford v Tipperary, Azzurri Walsh Park, 2pm.

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Sunday 3 May

Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis 2pm.

Saturday 9 May

Waterford v Cork, Azzurri Walsh Park, 6pm.

Saturday 16 May

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Sunday 17 May

Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.

Sunday 24 May

Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm.

Sunday 7 June

Final, 2pm.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

2026 Munster Senior Football Championship

Sunday 12 April

Quarter-finals

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Saturday 25 April

Semi-finals

Cork/Limerick v Tipp/Waterford, venue TBC, 2pm.

Clare v Kerry, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Sunday 10 May

Final

Venue TBC – 1.45pm.

*****

Munster Hurling Final 2026 Venue Permutations

Cork v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Cork v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Limerick v Tipperary, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Limerick v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Limerick v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Clare v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Clare v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Waterford v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

*****

Munster Championship Ticket Prices

Senior Hurling Round-Robin

Adult Stand: €35 | Adult Terrace: €30 | U16: €5 | Student/OAP Discount of €5.

Senior Hurling Final

Adult Stand: €50 | Adult Terrace: €35 | U16: €10 | Student/OAP Discount of €5.

Senior Football

Quarter-Final:

General admission €15 | Student/OAP €10, U-16 FOC.

Semi-Final:

General admission €20 | Student/OAP €15 | U-16 FOC.

Final: