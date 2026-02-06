More Stories
Clare against Waterford will be the opening game on Sunday 19 April. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Munster GAA confirm 2026 senior championship fixture details

Ticket prices will remain unchanged for this year.
11.12am, 6 Feb 2026

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed their senior championship fixture details for this , SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.summer with Clare to face Waterford in the opening hurling round-robin game on Sunday 19 April.

The Banner will have home advantage for their 2pm clash in Ennis, while later that day there will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final as Tipperary take on Cork in Thurles at 4pm.

Limerick’s first game will be a trip to face Cork on Sunday 26 April.

The football championship will begin in Munster on Sunday 12 April with quarter-final ties seeing Limerick entertain Cork and Tipperary host Waterford. Sam Maguire holders Kerry travel to Ennis on Saturday 25 April to face Clare.

The Munster Council have also announced that ticket prices are unchanged for 2026 and have confirmed the venue permutations for the senior hurling final on Sunday 7 June.

shane-barrett-and-willie-connors Cork and Tipperary will face off on 19 April. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

2026 Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday 19 April

  • Clare v Waterford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm
  • Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles 4pm.

Sunday 26 April

  • Waterford v Tipperary, Azzurri Walsh Park, 2pm.
  • Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Sunday 3 May

  • Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis 2pm.

Saturday 9 May

  • Waterford v Cork, Azzurri Walsh Park, 6pm.

Saturday 16 May 

  • Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Sunday 17 May

  • Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.

Sunday 24 May

  • Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.
  • Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm.

Sunday 7 June

  • Final, 2pm.

a-general-view-of-tus-gaelic-grounds-before-the-game The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

2026 Munster Senior Football Championship

Sunday 12 April 

Quarter-finals

  • Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Saturday 25 April 

Semi-finals

  • Cork/Limerick v Tipp/Waterford, venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Clare v Kerry, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Sunday 10 May

Final

  • Venue TBC – 1.45pm.

*****

Munster Hurling Final 2026 Venue Permutations

  • Cork v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
  • Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
  • Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
  • Cork v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
  • Limerick v Tipperary, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.
  • Limerick v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
  • Limerick v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
  • Clare v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
  • Clare v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

*****

Munster Championship Ticket Prices

Senior Hurling Round-Robin

  • Adult Stand: €35 | Adult Terrace: €30 | U16: €5 | Student/OAP Discount of €5.

Senior Hurling Final

  • Adult Stand: €50 | Adult Terrace: €35 | U16: €10 | Student/OAP Discount of €5.

Senior Football

Quarter-Final:

  • General admission €15 | Student/OAP €10, U-16 FOC.

Semi-Final:

  • General admission €20 | Student/OAP €15 | U-16 FOC.

Final:

  • To Be Confirmed
