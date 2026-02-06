Munster GAA confirm 2026 senior championship fixture details

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed their senior championship fixture details for this , SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.summer with Clare to face Waterford in the opening hurling round-robin game on Sunday 19 April.
The Banner will have home advantage for their 2pm clash in Ennis, while later that day there will be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final as Tipperary take on Cork in Thurles at 4pm.
Limerick’s first game will be a trip to face Cork on Sunday 26 April.
The football championship will begin in Munster on Sunday 12 April with quarter-final ties seeing Limerick entertain Cork and Tipperary host Waterford. Sam Maguire holders Kerry travel to Ennis on Saturday 25 April to face Clare.
The Munster Council have also announced that ticket prices are unchanged for 2026 and have confirmed the venue permutations for the senior hurling final on Sunday 7 June.
Cork and Tipperary will face off on 19 April. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
*****
2026 Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Sunday 19 April
Clare v Waterford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm
Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles 4pm.
Sunday 26 April
Waterford v Tipperary, Azzurri Walsh Park, 2pm.
Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.
Sunday 3 May
Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis 2pm.
Saturday 9 May
Waterford v Cork, Azzurri Walsh Park, 6pm.
Saturday 16 May
Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.
Sunday 17 May
Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.
Sunday 24 May
Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.
Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm.
Sunday 7 June
Final, 2pm.
The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
*****
2026 Munster Senior Football Championship
Sunday 12 April
Quarter-finals
Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.
Saturday 25 April
Semi-finals
Cork/Limerick v Tipp/Waterford, venue TBC, 2pm.
Clare v Kerry, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
Sunday 10 May
Final
Venue TBC – 1.45pm.
*****
Munster Hurling Final 2026 Venue Permutations
Cork v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Cork v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
Limerick v Tipperary, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.
Limerick v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Limerick v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Clare v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Clare v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Waterford v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
