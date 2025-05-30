The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster unchanged for quarter-final against Springbok-loaded Sharks
MUNSTER HAVE AGAIN named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s URC quarter-final meeting with the Sharks in Durban [KO 5.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports].
It marks the third game in a row the province have selected the same starting XV.
Thaaakir Abrahams, Calvin Nash and Diarmuid Kilgallen start in the Munster back three.
Alex Nankivell is alongside Tom Farrell in the centre positions, with former Connacht man Farrell continuing his run of starting every game this season.
Ireland internationals Jack Crowley and Craig Casey are the starting half-backs.
Michael Milne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer continue in the front row, while Jean Kleyn partners captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.
Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes start in the back row.
Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan are the replacement front rows on the Munster bench, with Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen also part of the forward cover.
Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Mike Haley are the backline replacements.
Scannell is set to make his 200th appearance for the province, and would to become the 16th player to reach that milestone for Munster.
The Springbok-loaded Sharks have made five changes.
Former Leinster and Munster player Jason Jenkins comes into the second row, while James Venter returns at six following a neck injury.
Two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi is back at number eight, Jordan Hendrikse has recovered from injury to start at 10, and Lukhanyo Am is named at outside centre.
Sharks:
Replacements:
Munster:
Replacements:
Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)
