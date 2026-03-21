Munster nilled as Sharks chew them up and spit them out in Durban embarrassment

Sharks 45

Munster 0

MUNSTER HAD NO answer to the forward onslaught of the Sharks in Durban on Saturday evening and were routed to the tune of seven tries to zero.

They will be embarrassed that they could not muster a single point in the 45-0 hiding.

The first set scrum was potentially ominous for Munster as they treaded backwards and conceded a penalty. Prop Michael Ala’alatoa infringed from the ensuing pressure in his own 22, and a lineout kicked to the corner saw Sharks No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi crash over from the maul.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse made it 7-0 after as many minutes.

The second set scrum had the same result — reverse gear for Munster and a penalty for the Sharks. Munster held out in their 22, and cleared, but their scrum kept creaking, and referee Sam White-Grove kept penalising.

It meant little possession and plenty of defending for Clayton McMillan’s side, and the Sharks’ 19-year-old fullback, Luan Giliomee, wriggled over for the Sharks’ second try.

Munster fought back for their best period of the half, but no profit came from a long series of attacks in the opposition 22. They won penalties but scorned the easy three points for kicks to the corner that yielded no reward on the scoreboard.

The half would end with the Durbanites 12-0 in front.

The Sharks’ pressure up front produced a try for loosehead prop Phatu Ganyane, and a 17-0 lead ten minutes into the second half.

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The Sharks turned the screws as the three-quarter mark approached, with young Giliomee making the play and offloading to supporting lock Emile van Heerden to crash over. At 26-0, the home team were over the hills and far away, and Munster had not troubled the scorers.

The hiding seemed to be complete when Sharks centre Le Roux Malan won a volleyball battle in the Munster 22 to score. But more was to come when Sharks legend Makazole Mapimpi, celebrating his 100th cap, put the nail in the coffin.

You had to be at Kings Park to appreciate what happened next — Mapimpi darted into the forwards at the kick-off, won the ball and sprinted 50m for his second try.

Scorers for Sharks:

Tries: Phepsi Buthelezi, Luan Giliomee , Phatu Ganyane, Emile van Heerden, Le Roux Malan, Makazola Mapimpi (2).

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse [5]

SHARKS: Luan Giliomee [Hakeen Kunene ‘68], Yaw Penxe, Le Roux Malan, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse [Juan Smith ‘68], Grant Williams [Bradley Davids ‘62], Phatu Ganyane [Ox Nche ‘62], Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs, Jason Jenkins, Emile van Heerden, Vincent Tshituka, Nick Hatton, Phepsi Buthelezi [Marnus Potgieter ‘56].

MUNSTER: Mike Haley [Dan Kelly ‘52], Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly, JJ Hanrahan; Ethan Coughlan [Paddy Patterson ‘52], Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron [Lee Barron ‘52], Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn [Edwin Edogbo ‘52], Tom Ahern [Brian Gleeson ‘67], Seán Edogbo [Fineen Wycherley ‘52], John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Referee: Sam Grove-White. (Scotland)