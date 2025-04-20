Munster senior hurling throw-in: The key questions for each county

Have Clare been prematurely written off?

There are few All-Ireland champions who set off on their title defence as distant fourth favourites to retain their crown. And perhaps fewer again who have entered their opener, in their home fortress, against a team over whom they hold an upper hand in Championship action, as such outsiders among the odds-setters.

Yet, here are Clare, coming off the back of an injury-disrupted League campaign and stinging from the concession of six goals to Cork last month, lying in the long grass for a Cusack Park ambush.

Hurler of the Year Shane O’Donnell also appeared to have his season prematurely written off but may yet see provincial action. They still carry the finest provincial round-robin record.

Shane O'Donnell lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

If they can get their other totemic figures fired up to their usual pitch, they could do more than compete. Their Munster famine, dating back to 1998, is a priority.

They can use that perceived disrespect to foster a Siege of Ennis mentality and exceed such lowered expectations. Although the second act remains the toughest.

Can Cork maintain their competitive edge over the next three months?

The challenge for Pat Ryan is to bottle the magic spark evident in Cork’s League form and unleash it at the right moments across the summer.

Ryan’s track record for drought-quenching successes is clear. He directed the county to end two-decade waits for U20 and National League titles, the latter achieved before a raucous Páirc Uí Chaoimh full house. The Sarsfields stalwart was quick to hush the din in the aftermath.

Cork captain Robert Downey and manager Pat Ryan after winning the Allianz Hurling League title. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Thirteen goals for and zero against sums up their electric performance levels against Clare, Galway, and Tipperary. None of those were played at Championship intensity.

The next stop is clear but no All-Ireland is achieved without potholes along the road. Having come so close last year, Ryan has freshened up in the engine room and will reasonably hope that hurt, depth, and the sprinkle of competition for places can reacquaint them with Liam MacCarthy.

Will Limerick enhance their greatness by recapturing old heights?

When Kilkenny were denied five in a row, they returned to go back-to-back. Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry did a treble after missing out in 1982. Limerick must similarly fancy themselves to burnish their legacy by revisiting the Hogan Stand steps.

The underlying questions concern the freshness of those medal-laden heroes, the capability of their rising stars to provide the necessary upgrades, and the mix John Kiely chooses between the two cohorts. Nickie Quaid’s fitness journey will rumble along in the background, too.

Nickie Quaid is consoled by manager John Kiely after Limerick's All-Ireland semi-final defeat. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In the past seven seasons, their only knockout defeats have been the 2019 and 2024 semi-finals by razor-thin one-score margins. Having witnessed the birth of this Rebel revival, they will be burning to apply the antidote.

They are still six-in-a-row Munster champions and will defend that honour with all their might as a staging post for a Croke Park return. It would need to be their hardest-won trophy since the first in 2018.

Can Tipperary avoid contagion to find a higher gear this summer?

Last year, Tipperary’s League ended with a thumping eight-point defeat to eventual champions Clare, having contended for 45 minutes. This term, their march was arrested with a 10-point loss to Cork, which was all but over by the half-hour.

Liam Cahill is aware of the chatter, previously posing the question himself: “People say Tipperary under Liam Cahill will win matches in the spring but can they do it in the summer?”

They will have to show all their resilience facing into a couple of bogey teams in Limerick and Cork within seven days of each other before a trip to the All-Ireland champions’ backyard. Schedules don’t get much tougher.

Cork’s Cormac O’Brien tackles Sam O'Farrell during the Allianz Hurling League final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They have a greater reliance on U20s than anyone outside of Offaly, with free-taker Darragh McCarthy and Sam O’Farrell having earned their jerseys. Those two played a full hour for Brendan Cummins’ 20s on Wednesday.

Can they maintain their form in the white heat of Championship? It’s a big ask given the edge in physicality most inter-county markers will hold.

Will Waterford’s golden generation fulfil their potential?

Peter Queally has spoken about making the most of a generational group of Waterford hurlers. With Austin Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Patrick Curran, and the Bennetts inching towards their 30s to join Tadhg de Búrca and Jamie Barron, they won’t want any more wasted years on the hunt for glory.

Only last year, they beat Cork and the smallest margins against Tipp and Clare prevented them from progressing at the Rebels’ expense.

They haven’t reinvented the wheel under Queally as the core group remains much the same but with injuries dogging their spring, they could do with some good news from the physio room to lift their Championship prospects.

Jamie Barron strikes the sliotar during Waterford's Division 1B final triumph over Offaly. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

The standard of hurling in Division 1B leaves further questions around their prospects but they can use that momentum against a Clare side stinging from relegation.

Their Easter weekend off can also benefit them as the Banner will be coming off a battle with Cork. Win there and they are right back in the mix.