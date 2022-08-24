Munster confirm November fixture against South Africa XV selection

MUNSTER WILL TAKE on a ‘South Africa Select XV’ later this year as part of the Springboks’ November tour.

The fixture is set to be played on Thursday, 10 November, and while a venue has yet to be confirmed, The Irish Examiner have reported that Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh is being lined up to host the game.

It will be the first time Munster have faced a South Africa touring side in the professional era – their last meeting coming back in 1970 – and will also represent the province’s first fixture against a touring side for six years.

“We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen,” said Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan.

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.”

The Boks’ November tour will take in four Test matches against Ireland (5 November), France (12 November), Italy (19 November) and England (26 November).

The Munster game has been added as one of two non-Test fixtures, with a South Africa XV also set to play Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on 17 November.

Jacques Nienaber with Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Munster have played touring South Africa teams three times, losing on each occasion.

Current Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have recent history with the province, having both worked with Munster between 2016-17.

“Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year,” said Nienaber.

We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.

“We haven’t had a proper rugby tour with midweek games in several years, so we are very excited about this opportunity.

“We will obviously have to be creative in how we split our management staff and players so that the Test team and SA Select XV will have everything they need to be as prepared as possible for their respective matches, but the benefits of this tour is going to massive in the development of our coaches and players.

“Obviously we will continue with our collaborative approach as management staff, and the fact that we can have virtual meetings will simplify that process.

“The most important aspect, however, is that we will be able to give most of the players that have been within our system and possibly a few who have been knocking on the door an opportunity to show what they can do while continuing to build their familiarity with our systems and coaching staff.”

South Africa November fixtures:

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa vs Ireland (Dublin – Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA Select XV vs Munster (venue TBC)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille – Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA Select XV v Bristol Bears (Bristol – Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferarris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London – Twickenham)

