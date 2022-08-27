GAA give green light for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster-South Africa rugby fixture

THE GAA HAVE paved the way for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host a rugby fixture between Munster and a South Africa Select XV in November.

The fixture is set to be play on Thursday 10 November as part of the Springboks’ November tour. The GAA’s Central Council backed the proposal unanimously at a meeting this afternoon after a request was submitted by the Cork county board.

History will be made with the game taking place at the home of Cork GAA in their 45,000-capacity facility which was redeveloped and opened in 2017.

It will be the first time Munster have faced a South Africa touring side in the professional era – their last meeting occurring back in 1970 – and will also represent the province’s first fixture against a touring side for six years.

The game will be part of the World Cup winning Springboks’ series which also sees them face Ireland, France, Italy and England. The South Africa Select X will play Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games, with the showdown against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 5 November.

