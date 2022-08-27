Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

GAA give green light for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster-South Africa rugby fixture

The game will take place on Thursday 10 November.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 2:15 PM
5 minutes ago 41 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5851165
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE paved the way for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host a rugby fixture between Munster and a South Africa Select XV in November.

The fixture is set to be play on Thursday 10 November as part of the Springboks’ November tour. The GAA’s Central Council backed the proposal unanimously at a meeting this afternoon after a request was submitted by the Cork county board.

History will be made with the game taking place at the home of Cork GAA in their 45,000-capacity facility which was redeveloped and opened in 2017.

It will be the first time Munster have faced a South Africa touring side in the professional era – their last meeting occurring back in 1970 – and will also represent the province’s first fixture against a touring side for six years.

The game will be part of the World Cup winning Springboks’ series which also sees them face Ireland, France, Italy and England. The South Africa Select X will play Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games, with the showdown against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 5 November.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie