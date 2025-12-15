Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley back in action for Munster ahead of Ospreys trip

MUNSTER WINGER CALVIN Nash and lock Fineen Wycherely have returned to full training ahead of the province’s URC trip to Bridgend to face the Ospreys on Saturday (5:30pm, Premier Sports).

Nash has missed the last month with a shoulder injury and has played just once for Munster so far this term, at home to Edinburgh in October.

Wycherley, meanwhile, missed Saturday’s victory over Gloucester with a hand injury sustained in the previous weekend’s defeat to Bath.

Head Clayton McMillan is expected to rest his internationals this weekend ahead of Munster’s 27 December with Leinster at Thomond Park.

Nash and Wycherley may feature in the Kiwi’s 23 at Dunraven Brewery Field, but hooker Diarmuid Barron is a doubt as he follows return-to-play-protocols after failing a HIA against Gloucester.

Munster will name their matchday squad to face the Ospreys on Thursday. The same day, they will also name their ‘A’ side to face Leinster A at Rockwell College in the Interprovincial Series on Friday (1.30pm).