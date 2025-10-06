Edwin Edogbo and Roman Salanoa among 7 players back in full training for Munster

LONG-TERM ABSENTEES Edwin Edogbo and Roman Salanoa are among seven Munster players to have returned to full training this week.

Tom Farrell, Mike Haley, Mikey Milne, John Ryan and Andrew Smith are all also available to face Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park, Cork, this Friday (7:45pm) having recovered from their respective injuries.

Powerful lock Edogbo, 22, has missed almost two years of competitive action after suffering the second Achilles tear of his young career against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day in 2023.

The Cobh Pirates product has made 14 appearances for Munster, scoring three tries.

Advertisement

Irish-qualified American Salanoa has been absent for even longer, last featuring in Munster’s 2023 URC final triumph against the Stormers.

The 27-year-old tighthead, who suffered a knee injury during that title success in Cape Town, has scored two tries in 29 appearances for Munster since moving south from Leinster in the summer of 2020.

Munster tighthead Roman Salanoa in training. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell, Milne, Ryan and Smith are all in line to make their first appearances of the season against Edinburgh this Friday night, while Haley is back in contention after missing last Saturday’s victory over Cardiff at Thomond Park with a minor thigh injury.

Shane Daly failed a HIA following Munster’s 23-20 win over Cardiff on Saturday and has entered return-to-play protocols. Niall Scannell sustained a hand laceration and his availability to face Edinburgh will be determined later in the week. The same will be the case for JJ Hanrahan, who continues to follow return-to-play protocols following his concussion against Scarlets on the opening weekend.

Munster, meanwhile, are hopeful that scrum-half Craig Casey will be fit to return from his own thigh issue in time for their URC Round 4 meeting with Leinster at Croke Park on Saturday, 18 October.