Munster's URC Grand Final against the Stormers sells out in less than three hours

TICKETS FOR THE United Rugby Championship Grand Final between DHL Stormers and Munster on 27 May were snapped up within three hours of going on sale this morning.

After stunning Leinster with Jack Crowley’s late drop goal in the semi-finals, Graham Rowntree’s side travel to Cape Town to take on the defending champions, hoping to secure the province’s first silverware since 2011.

Advertisement

DHL Stadium will host a capacity crowd of 55,000, with tournament organisers confirming a complete sell-out within hours of tickets becoming available on Thursday morning.

Advertised prices ranged from €17.90 (375 rand) for Category A tickets to €3.80 (80 rand) for Category D tickets.

Munster are due to travel to South Africa early next week, with their travelling squad set to be confirmed on Monday.

The URC Grand Final will be broadcast live on TG4, with kick-off at the DHL Stadium at 5.30pm Irish time.