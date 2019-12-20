This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Casey handed first Pro14 start as Stander captains much-changed Munster for trip to Connacht

Van Graan has made a total of 10 changes to the team that lost to Saracens.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 20 Dec 2019, 12:13 PM
50 minutes ago 2,523 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4943065
CJ Stander will captain Munster in Galway.
CJ Stander will captain Munster in Galway.
CJ Stander will captain Munster in Galway.

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has opted for a mix of youth and experience in his Munster team to face Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday (KO 5.15pm, TG4).

With Munster expected to heavily rotate their team throughout the inter-provincial derbies, Van Graan has rested the bulk of his regular starters following last week’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat at Saracens, making a total of 10 changes to his starting XV.

Scrum-half Craig Casey, 20, partners out-half JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs as he makes his first start in the Guinness Pro14. Liam Coombes and Calvin Nash are named on the wings, with Shane Daly completing the back three at full-back, while Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin start in midfield.

craig-casey Craig Casey earns a first start in the Pro14. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

In the pack, CJ Stander captains the side from number eight, with Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes, starting alongside cousin Liam for the first time, completing the backrow.

Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn line out in the second row, while Stephen Archer, Kevin O’Byrne and Dave Kilcoyne, who comes back into the team having recovered from injury, pack down in the front row.

Munster currently sit top of Conference B in the Pro14 with five wins seven, one point (25) clear of Connacht.

Munster (v Connacht):

15. Shane Daly
14. Calvin Nash
13. Chris Farrell
12. Dan Goggin
11. Liam Coombes
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Craig Casey
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Keynan Knox
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Neil Cronin
22. Ben Healy
23. Sammy Arnold

 

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in studio to chat about the remarkable John Cooney and the Ireland captaincy. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie