Casey handed first Pro14 start as Stander captains much-changed Munster for trip to Connacht

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has opted for a mix of youth and experience in his Munster team to face Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday (KO 5.15pm, TG4).

With Munster expected to heavily rotate their team throughout the inter-provincial derbies, Van Graan has rested the bulk of his regular starters following last week’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat at Saracens, making a total of 10 changes to his starting XV.

Scrum-half Craig Casey, 20, partners out-half JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs as he makes his first start in the Guinness Pro14. Liam Coombes and Calvin Nash are named on the wings, with Shane Daly completing the back three at full-back, while Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin start in midfield.

Craig Casey earns a first start in the Pro14. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

In the pack, CJ Stander captains the side from number eight, with Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes, starting alongside cousin Liam for the first time, completing the backrow.

Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn line out in the second row, while Stephen Archer, Kevin O’Byrne and Dave Kilcoyne, who comes back into the team having recovered from injury, pack down in the front row.

Munster currently sit top of Conference B in the Pro14 with five wins seven, one point (25) clear of Connacht.

Munster (v Connacht):

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Dan Goggin

11. Liam Coombes

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Keynan Knox

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Neil Cronin

22. Ben Healy

23. Sammy Arnold

