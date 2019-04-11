Munster include three academy players for trip to high-flying Benetton

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has included three academy players in his squad to face Benetton at Stadio Monigo in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow [KO 7pm Irish time, eir Sport/Free Sports].

Cork Con man Shane Daly starts on the left wing and Gavin Coombes of Young Munster lines out at number eight, while Alex McHenry, also of Cork Con, is named among the replacements.

Shane Daly starts on the left wing. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Van Graan has made a total of 11 changes to the starting team that beat Cardiff Blues last weekend ahead of this clash with the high-flying Benetton, who sit third in Conference B of the Pro14 ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Munster have rested their big guns ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens.

JJ Hanrahan comes in at out-half for his 100th appearance for the province, while tighthead prop Stephen Archer will earn his 150th cap.

Mike Haley, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland and Chris Cloete are retained from the win over Cardiff Blues, with Holland captaining the team tomorrow.

Haley and Sweetnam are joined in the back three by Daly, while Dan Goggin and Sammy Arnold come into the midfield.

Gavin Coombes starts at number eight. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Alby Mathewson starts at scrum-half, while Jack O’Donoghue and Coombes join Cloete in the back row.

The powerful Fineen Wycherley lines up alongside Holland in the second row, as Jeremy Loughman Rhys Marshall are named in the front row with Archer.

Alongside McHenry on the Munster bench is Dave O’Callaghan, who is set for his first Pro14 appearance since September after his recent recovery from injury.

Munster (v Benetton):

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Dave O’Callaghan

21. Neil Cronin

22. Bill Johnston

23. Alex McHenry

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

