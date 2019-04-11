This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster include three academy players for trip to high-flying Benetton

Johann van Graan has made 11 changes as Munster rest their big guns for their Champions Cup semi-final.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 12:09 PM
34 minutes ago 1,732 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4587369

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has included three academy players in his squad to face Benetton at Stadio Monigo in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow [KO 7pm Irish time, eir Sport/Free Sports].

Cork Con man Shane Daly starts on the left wing and Gavin Coombes of Young Munster lines out at number eight, while Alex McHenry, also of Cork Con, is named among the replacements.

Shane Daly Shane Daly starts on the left wing. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Van Graan has made a total of 11 changes to the starting team that beat Cardiff Blues last weekend ahead of this clash with the high-flying Benetton, who sit third in Conference B of the Pro14 ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Munster have rested their big guns ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens.

JJ Hanrahan comes in at out-half for his 100th appearance for the province, while tighthead prop Stephen Archer will earn his 150th cap.

Mike Haley, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland and Chris Cloete are retained from the win over Cardiff Blues, with Holland captaining the team tomorrow.

Haley and Sweetnam are joined in the back three by Daly, while Dan Goggin and Sammy Arnold come into the midfield. 

Gavin Coombes and Christian Adams Gavin Coombes starts at number eight. Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Alby Mathewson starts at scrum-half, while Jack O’Donoghue and Coombes join Cloete in the back row.

The powerful Fineen Wycherley lines up alongside Holland in the second row, as Jeremy Loughman Rhys Marshall are named in the front row with Archer.

Alongside McHenry on the Munster bench is Dave O’Callaghan, who is set for his first Pro14 appearance since September after his recent recovery from injury.

Munster (v Benetton):

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Dan Goggin
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Dave O’Callaghan
21. Neil Cronin
22. Bill Johnston
23. Alex McHenry

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie