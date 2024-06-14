Advertisement
Munster's Alex Nankivell. Ben Brady/INPHO
Last Four

Munster welcome Nankivell back for Glasgow semi but Nash ruled out

Mike Haley, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue also return to the starting team.
12.23pm, 14 Jun 2024
2.4k
19

MUNSTER WILL BE without Ireland international Calvin Nash for Saturday’s URC semi-final meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park [KO 6pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

The winger has been ruled out with a leg injury, forcing Graham Rowntree to reshuffle his backline.

Rowntree has made four changes from the team that beat Ospreys in last weekend’s quarter-final, with centre Alex Nankivell returning from injury.

Mike Haley also returns, alongside Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue.

With Nash out, Simon Zebo shifts to the wing as Haley starts at fullback. Shane Daly continues in the back three but moved across to the number 11 shirt.

Nankivell returns in the Munster midfield to partner Antoine Frisch, while Jack Crowley and Craig Casey continue as the starting half-backs.

Wycherley and O’Donoghue both come into the Munster starting pack.

An unchanged front row sees Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down while Wycherley partners captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row, as RG Snyman drops to the bench.

O’Donoghue starts ahead of Gavin Coombes in the back row, with Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett completing the side.

A 6/2 bench split sees Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan and Oli Jager provide front row cover.

Snyman and Coombes join Alex Kendellen as forward cover, while Conor Murray and Seán O’Brien are the two backline replacements.

Glasgow boss Franco Smith has named an unchanged starting team from their quarter-final win over the Stormers last weekend.

The only change to the matchday 23 sees Murphy Walker named on the bench, as Nathan McBeth drops out.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

 

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. John Ryan
18. Oli Jager
19. RG Snyman
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Conor Murray
22. Seán O’Brien
23. Alex Kendellen

Glasgow:

15. Josh McKay

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Kyle Steyn (capt)

10. Tom Jordan

9. George Horne

 

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Richie Gray

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 

16. George Turner
17. Oli Kebble
18. Murphy Walker
19. Max Williamson
20. Euan Ferrie
21. Henco Venter
22. Jamie Dobie
23. Ross Thompson

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Ciarán Kennedy
