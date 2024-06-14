Munster welcome Nankivell back for Glasgow semi but Nash ruled out

MUNSTER WILL BE without Ireland international Calvin Nash for Saturday’s URC semi-final meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park [KO 6pm, TG4/Premier Sports].
The winger has been ruled out with a leg injury, forcing Graham Rowntree to reshuffle his backline.
Rowntree has made four changes from the team that beat Ospreys in last weekend’s quarter-final, with centre Alex Nankivell returning from injury.
Mike Haley also returns, alongside Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue.
📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side for tomorrow's #URC semi-final against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park 💪— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 14, 2024
Mike Haley, Alex Nankivell, Fineen Wycherley & Jack O'Donoghue all come into the side.
See full details ⤵️#MUNvGLA #SUAF 🔴
With Nash out, Simon Zebo shifts to the wing as Haley starts at fullback. Shane Daly continues in the back three but moved across to the number 11 shirt.
Nankivell returns in the Munster midfield to partner Antoine Frisch, while Jack Crowley and Craig Casey continue as the starting half-backs.
Wycherley and O’Donoghue both come into the Munster starting pack.
An unchanged front row sees Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down while Wycherley partners captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row, as RG Snyman drops to the bench.
O’Donoghue starts ahead of Gavin Coombes in the back row, with Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett completing the side.
A 6/2 bench split sees Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan and Oli Jager provide front row cover.
Snyman and Coombes join Alex Kendellen as forward cover, while Conor Murray and Seán O’Brien are the two backline replacements.
Glasgow boss Franco Smith has named an unchanged starting team from their quarter-final win over the Stormers last weekend.
Ready 🏟️— Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) June 14, 2024
Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on @Munsterrugby in the #BKTURC semi-finals at Thomond Park! 💪
📺 @PremSportsTV
Come on, Glasgow!#WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/pOWTftjcIn
The only change to the matchday 23 sees Murphy Walker named on the bench, as Nathan McBeth drops out.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Shane Daly
13. Antoine Frisch
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Simon Zebo
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. John Hodnett
8. Jack O’Donoghue
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. John Ryan
18. Oli Jager
19. RG Snyman
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Conor Murray
22. Seán O’Brien
23. Alex Kendellen
Glasgow:
15. Josh McKay
14. Sebastian Cancelliere
13. Huw Jones
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. Kyle Steyn (capt)
10. Tom Jordan
9. George Horne
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Johnny Matthews
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Richie Gray
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Rory Darge
8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements:
16. George Turner
17. Oli Kebble
18. Murphy Walker
19. Max Williamson
20. Euan Ferrie
21. Henco Venter
22. Jamie Dobie
23. Ross Thompson
Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)