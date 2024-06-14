Munster welcome Nankivell back for Glasgow semi but Nash ruled out

MUNSTER WILL BE without Ireland international Calvin Nash for Saturday’s URC semi-final meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park [KO 6pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

The winger has been ruled out with a leg injury, forcing Graham Rowntree to reshuffle his backline.

Rowntree has made four changes from the team that beat Ospreys in last weekend’s quarter-final, with centre Alex Nankivell returning from injury.

Mike Haley also returns, alongside Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side for tomorrow's #URC semi-final against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park 💪



Mike Haley, Alex Nankivell, Fineen Wycherley & Jack O'Donoghue all come into the side.



See full details ⤵️#MUNvGLA #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 14, 2024

With Nash out, Simon Zebo shifts to the wing as Haley starts at fullback. Shane Daly continues in the back three but moved across to the number 11 shirt.

Nankivell returns in the Munster midfield to partner Antoine Frisch, while Jack Crowley and Craig Casey continue as the starting half-backs.

Wycherley and O’Donoghue both come into the Munster starting pack.

An unchanged front row sees Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down while Wycherley partners captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row, as RG Snyman drops to the bench.

O’Donoghue starts ahead of Gavin Coombes in the back row, with Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett completing the side.

A 6/2 bench split sees Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan and Oli Jager provide front row cover.

Snyman and Coombes join Alex Kendellen as forward cover, while Conor Murray and Seán O’Brien are the two backline replacements.

Glasgow boss Franco Smith has named an unchanged starting team from their quarter-final win over the Stormers last weekend.

The only change to the matchday 23 sees Murphy Walker named on the bench, as Nathan McBeth drops out.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. John Ryan

18. Oli Jager

19. RG Snyman

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Conor Murray

22. Seán O’Brien

23. Alex Kendellen

Glasgow:

15. Josh McKay

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Kyle Steyn (capt)

10. Tom Jordan

9. George Horne

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Richie Gray

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. George Turner

17. Oli Kebble

18. Murphy Walker

19. Max Williamson

20. Euan Ferrie

21. Henco Venter

22. Jamie Dobie

23. Ross Thompson

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)