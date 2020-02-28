This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Farrell starts as Munster make five changes for Scarlets' Thomond visit

Jack O’Donoghue has been ruled out after aggravating an existing neck injury.

By Niall Kelly Friday 28 Feb 2020, 12:35 PM
53 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5025701
Farrell: one of five changes made by Van Graan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CHRIS FARRELL RETURNS to the Munster starting XV for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Scarlets in Thomond Park.

But Jack O’Donoghue has been ruled out after he aggravated an existing neck injury which prevented him from training this week.

Both Farrell and O’Donoghue were released back to the province by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell in a bid to get some game-time ahead of the disrupted final rounds of the Six Nations. 

Head coach Johann van Graan makes five changes in total to the side which won in Zebre, with Farrell slotting straight in at outside centre and partnering Dan Goggin in a new-look midfield.

Niall Scannell is ruled out with what Munster describe as “low grade knee injury” and so Kevin O’Byrne starts at hooker, with Stephen Archer also coming in to the front row.

Billy Holland returns to captain the side from the second row.

Jack O’Sullivan keeps his place at number eight with two more of Munster’s rising Academy stars, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett, named on the bench.

Shane Daly will be a travelling reserve for the game having recovered sufficiently from the groin strain which prevented him from training this week.

Munster (v Scarlets)

15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Chris Farrell
12. Dan Goggin
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (capt)
6. Arno Botha
7. Chris Cloete
8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Gavin Coombes
20. John Hodnett
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Rory Scannell
23. Tommy O’Donnell

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to figure out where we go from here — not only post-Twickenham, but potentially into September as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the rugby calendar. The lads also discuss the media’s treatment of the Irish team which some fans and players believe is too harsh, but some non-rugby journalists believe to be too soft.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

