Farrell starts as Munster make five changes for Scarlets' Thomond visit

Farrell: one of five changes made by Van Graan.

CHRIS FARRELL RETURNS to the Munster starting XV for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Scarlets in Thomond Park.

But Jack O’Donoghue has been ruled out after he aggravated an existing neck injury which prevented him from training this week.

Both Farrell and O’Donoghue were released back to the province by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell in a bid to get some game-time ahead of the disrupted final rounds of the Six Nations.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes five changes in total to the side which won in Zebre, with Farrell slotting straight in at outside centre and partnering Dan Goggin in a new-look midfield.

Niall Scannell is ruled out with what Munster describe as “low grade knee injury” and so Kevin O’Byrne starts at hooker, with Stephen Archer also coming in to the front row.

Billy Holland returns to captain the side from the second row.

Jack O’Sullivan keeps his place at number eight with two more of Munster’s rising Academy stars, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett, named on the bench.

Shane Daly will be a travelling reserve for the game having recovered sufficiently from the groin strain which prevented him from training this week.

Munster (v Scarlets)

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Dan Goggin

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (capt)

6. Arno Botha

7. Chris Cloete

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Gavin Coombes

20. John Hodnett

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Rory Scannell

23. Tommy O’Donnell

