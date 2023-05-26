Murray, Nash, and Fekitoa back in Munster team for URC final

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has named the returning Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, and Malakai Fekitoa in his starting XV for tomorrow’s URC final against the Stormers in Cape Town [KO 5.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

The trio have recovered from the head injuries that forced them to miss the semi-final win over Leinster, while RG Snyman is also back but has to settle for a place on the Munster bench.

Murray comes in at scrum-half, with Craig Casey moving to the bench, while Nash returns on the right wing as Keith Earls also shifts to the replacements.

Fekitoa’s inclusion in midfield sees Jack Crowley move back to out-half, with Ben Healy included on the bench too as Munster opt for a 5/3 split.

The starting Munster pack is unchanged from the Leinster game, with captain Peter O’Mahony leading the side from the back row as Tadhg Beirne partners Jean Kleyn in the second row, Kleyn having overcome the head injury he suffered against Leinster.

Fekitoa is reunited in midfield with Antoine Frisch, while Nash forms a familiar back three with Shane Daly and Mike Haley.

The experienced Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O’Donoghue are among those to miss out on making a strong Munster matchday squad.

The Stormers named their matchday 23 earlier, with Springboks forwards Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie returning from injury.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. RG Snyman

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Keith Earls

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].

