Munster bring big guns back as they seek to get season up and running

Earls makes his first start of the season.

Earls makes his first start of the season.

KEITH EARLS will make his first appearance of the season when Munster travel to Wales to face Dragons on Sunday (kick-off 3pm, live RTE2).

Earls is one of eight changes to the starting side which faced Cardiff in the opening round last weekend.

Mike Haley comes into the side at fullback for his first competitive appearance of the season as do Earls and Simon Zebo who start on each wing. Malakai Fekitoa moves to outside centre as Dan Goggin comes into the side at inside centre.

Ben Healy continues at out-half while Craig Casey comes in to start at scrum-half.

Advertisement

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne starts at loosehead after returning from injury last weekend. Niall Scannell continues at hooker while Stephen Archer comes into the side at tighthead.

Dave Kilcoyne starts Sunday's game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley remain in the second-row.

There is one change in the back-row as Peter O’Mahony comes in to captain the side. Jack O’Donoghue and Jack O’Sullivan remain from last week.

Greencore Academy lock Edwin Edogbo is named among the replacements and is set for his competitive Munster debut.

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are also in line for their first appearances of the season.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Munster: Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.