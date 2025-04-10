'It was something special. One of the best away games I've played in'

TO FULLY APPRECIATE the satisfaction Thaakir Abrahams took from Munster’s one-point win in La Rochelle, you have to remember his difficult start to life in Limerick.

Having joined the province from Lyon last summer, Abrahams injured his thigh in just his second apperance of the season and wouldn’t get back on the pitch for two months. Life was even more frustrating away from rugby, with visa delays resulting in a four-month wait to be reunited with his wife and infant daughter in Ireland.

All this happened while Munster parted ways with Graham Rowntree and got off to a stuttering start in the URC. A shoulder injury followed in December and this one would keep him sidelined for four long months. By any measure, the first half of the season did not go as planned but the second half is shaping up nicely.

Abrahams was signed to add speed and cutting edge to Munster’s backline and the South African delivered on that brief with a massive play on his return against La Rochelle, slicing through from deep to set up Craig Casey for a run-in score. This is what Abrahams envisioned when he signed up with Munster, making a difference on the biggest days in Europe.

“Oh man, it was so good for me,” he says.

Abrahams makes a break against La Rochelle. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“Obviously, it hasn’t been the best start for me with injuries, so to get out there with the lads, enjoying myself out there was so good. I really enjoyed it.”

The La Rochelle win marked only Abrahams’ sixth appearance for Munster, and a first proper opportunity to witness their incredible travelling support.

“I knew how passionate the support is, but I didn’t know it was so unreal. On Saturday it was something special for me, seeing it for the first time. Honestly, I didn’t expect it. With everyone there it felt so good for us and helped us through the game.

It was, honestly, one of the best away games I’ve been at or played in.

“It was really intense. It was good for us having all of our fans there. It kind of felt like a home game as we came up with the bus, we could see all the Munster flags, we could hear the chants, and for us it was amazing. For me, it was something special. It was good to have them there, and hopefully this weekend we’ll see them there again.”

Bordeaux-Bègles represent another interesting challenge for Munster. There’s the Joey Carbery factor for a start, while Bordeaux attack coach Noel McNamara worked with the likes of Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Josh Wycherley during his time as Ireland U20s head coach. Yet Abrahams might be the man to provide the more accurate inside knowledge of McNamara this week, having worked with the Clare man when he was attack coach during his two years at the Sharks.

“He’s a really good coach, a real quality coach,” Abrahams says.

The South African has made just six appearances this season. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“His unstructured attack, Bordeaux is all about that. We’ll be wary of how he plays and what his system is.”

The 25-year-old continues to explain how McNamara influenced his own game.

He encouraged me to see the space. He brought in a lot of scanning into the game when I was there. The scanning of where the space is, and taking the space when you get there. That’s exactly like how I would play.”

Last Saturday marked one of the most memorable days of Abrahams’ career, and having shaken off the cramp which ended his involvement at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, he’s hoping to play his part in another special Munster away day this weekend.

“They love their unstructured game as well. Knowing Noel McNamara, analysing them we know that they’re going to bring that style of game. We’ll be ready for that.

“It was good for me (to play against La Rochelle), I had good physios, Ray [McGinley] and Gordon [Brett] looked after me for my return to play. I got through all of my contacts and got through my rehab and conditioning quite well. They had me doing quite well coming into the game and it was a good game to come back in with the intensity. It tested me a little bit, but I got through it.”