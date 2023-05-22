Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Thomond Park.
# touring party
Munster men's and women's squads to face Barbarians in historic double-header
The games will take place on Saturday 30 September.
35 minutes ago

THOMOND PARK WILL host a historic double-header involving Munster against the Barbarians in September.

The games involving the province’s men’s and women’s squads will take place on Saturday 30 September against their respective invitational teams.

The women’s fixture will start at 2pm before the man’s game kicks off at 4.30pm.

The Barbarians previously featured at the venue in November 2017, for what was the first-ever women’s fixture involving the invitational outfit. The Barbarians men’s team will face Munster for the first time, having previously played Tonga and Ireland in Thomond Park.

Family ticket packs for the day start from €40 for two adults and two children. 2023/24 MRSC members and 10-Year Ticket Holders will receive a 10% discount on all ticket categories for a limited time.

Tickets are available to buy online here, or from the ticket offices at Musgrave Park and Thomond Park.

Fintan O'Toole
