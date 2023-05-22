Munster men's and women's squads to face Barbarians in historic double-header

THOMOND PARK WILL host a historic double-header involving Munster against the Barbarians in September.

The games involving the province’s men’s and women’s squads will take place on Saturday 30 September against their respective invitational teams.

Advertisement

The women’s fixture will start at 2pm before the man’s game kicks off at 4.30pm.

The Barbarians previously featured at the venue in November 2017, for what was the first-ever women’s fixture involving the invitational outfit. The Barbarians men’s team will face Munster for the first time, having previously played Tonga and Ireland in Thomond Park.

🤩🤩🤩



We are delighted to announce a historic double-header 🥳



The Munster Women & Munster Men take on the world-famous Barbarians at Thomond Park in September!



A festival of rugby awaits, see full details & get your tickets ⤵️@Barbarian_FC #MUNvBAR #Baabaas #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 22, 2023

Family ticket packs for the day start from €40 for two adults and two children. 2023/24 MRSC members and 10-Year Ticket Holders will receive a 10% discount on all ticket categories for a limited time.

Tickets are available to buy online here, or from the ticket offices at Musgrave Park and Thomond Park.