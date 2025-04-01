Kerry and Cork begin Munster U20 campaigns with away victories

Munster U20 Football Championship

Phase 2 – Round 1

Tipperary 1-10 Kerry 2-19

Clare 1-13 Cork 3-16

B final

Limerick 3-14 Waterford 0-13

Stephen Barry reports

KERRY AND CORK began their Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 Football Championship campaigns by pulling clear for victories away to Tipperary and Clare.

Kerry’s greater efficiency saw them home by 2-19 to 1-10 with goals early and late via Tomás Kennedy (1-4) and Daniel Kirby (1-3) at New Inn.

Tipp carved out a half-dozen green-flag opportunities but couldn’t convert half enough of them.

There was a quick start with a goal, a disallowed goal, and a goal chance inside eight minutes.

Tipp created two of those but the green flag went to the visitors with Donagh O’Sullivan’s turnover providing for Kennedy’s classy finish. JP Mbokha Tansia’s goal in response was ruled out for a square ball.

Backed by the wind, Kennedy kicked four points, including two marks, to stretch ahead before Ben Carey’s handpassed point cut the half-time deficit to 1-9 versus 0-4.

Tipp impressed around midfield as they carved out three goal chances in three minutes. Michael Tansley saved from Mbokha Tansia and palmed over Joe Higgins’ stinger. Paddy O’Keeffe got on the end of the next move but blasted just wide.

O’Keeffe sent Carey through for a deserved goal in the 47th minute to leave six in the difference.

But three Lane points and Kirby’s stoppage-time goal saw them home safely.

Clare also gave Cork a strong test at Quilty despite opening into the wind. But the Rebels could rely on the hotshot duo of Danny Miskella (1-4) and Dylan O’Neill (1-3) to carry them through.

They got the first goal through O’Neill in the 11th minute and Sean O’Leary’s solo effort made it 2-2 to 0-1.

Clare revived themselves quickly with Odhran O’Connell’s goal and Billy Curtin had to save from Daire Culligan to prevent another.

Miskella’s two-pointer pushed Cork 2-8 to 1-6 ahead at half-time and they kicked on to move 11 clear.

Seán Fennell’s point scoring reduced that deficit by five. But like Kerry, Cork struck for a stoppage-time clinching goal through Miskella for a 3-16 to 1-13 margin.

Cork travel to Tralee next Monday, while Tipp host Clare on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the B final was won by Limerick, retaining the John Kerins Cup with a 3-14 to 0-13 victory over Waterford at Mallow.

Pádraic Phelan and Tommy Ryan bagged goals to lead 2-7 to 0-2 at midway.

The Déise, who began this campaign with a four-goal win away to Clare, were spearheaded by 10 points from Joe Brennan, including three two-pointers.

They clipped the deficit to four but Phelan added a second-half penalty to ensure a Treaty victory.