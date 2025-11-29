Stormers scrum should narrow gap at Thomond, while Sam Gilbert will offer Connacht plenty

THE TIMING OF this evening’s top-of-the-table clash with the Stormers suits Munster (5:30pm, Premier Sports), who sit second behind the South Africans in the URC table only on points difference.

Ireland’s southern province this week welcomed back to training not only eight players from injury but their full slate of Ireland internationals, with Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Tom Farrell all slotting straight back into Clayton McMillan’s starting XV at Thomond Park.

Five of John Dobson’s Stormers, meanwhile, will instead take to the field in Cardiff earlier on Saturday as the Springboks round off their November window against Wales. First-choice half-backs Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be at the disposal of Rassie Erasmus at the Principality Stadium. So too will the Stormers’ starting fullback, Damian Willemse. Forwards Zachary Porthen and Ben-Jason Dixon are also set to feature for their country, while summer signing Ntuthuko Mchunu will sit among Rassie’s reserves in Wales.

It’s an unfortunate reality of a sport strapped for cash that its commercial demands can tip the scales of a significant league fixture to such an extent. Munster are around 10-point favourites for what would have been a coin-toss encounter at greater remove from the Test window, or 1/7 to see off their visitors from Cape Town (9/2) by any score.

Those odds feel a touch harsh on the remaining Stormers, though, in truth, for the simple fact that they boast the most dominant scrum in the URC and it will be running at near full power at Thomond Park.

Despite a relative lack of overlapping personnel, the Stormers’ scrum is, functionally, the closest replicant to the Springboks’ equivalent that currently exists in the club game. Dobson’s side have won a league-leading 23 scrum penalties in just five URC fixtures so far this season, also winning all 38 of their own put-ins.

The nucleus of that all-conquering scrum will take to the field against Munster: of the Stormers’ missing Springbok contingent, young tighthead Porthen has primarily been used as a second-half replacement this term, Dixon is an openside, and Mchunu has not yet packed down with his new club teammates since transferring from the Sharks.

The Stormers' scrum has won 23 penalties in just five URC fixtures this season. Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langner/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langner/INPHO / EJ Langner/INPHO

At Dobson’s command will be a formidable starting front row of Vernon Matongo, André-Hugo Venter and Neethling Fouché. The Stormers’ bench, then, includes a prodigal son in the shape of former Scotland loosehead Oli Kebble, who is set to make his first appearance for the Capetonians in eight years. The excellent JJ Kotzé and Sazi Sandi complete their front-row depth, while the likes of Salmaan Moerat and Evan Roos will contribute from the back five of a set-piece that is bound to put Munster under savage pressure and create opportunities for the away side.

Munster themselves will be without lock Jean Kleyn, who will earn his ninth Springbok cap against the Welsh, but among their returning masses is Edwin Edogbo whose excellent early performance against Leinster at Croke Park last month was cut short by a head injury.

Advertisement

Edogbo’s potential is such that Ireland are keen to fast-track him — a desire that will have only increased during last Saturday’s scrum obliteration by the Boks.

The 22-year-old islander — not from the Pacific, but Cobh — essentially morphs the profile of Munster’s pack on his own, and plenty of the candles lit in Cork, Limerick and beyond this Christmas will pertain to his future fitness.

That Edogbo will begin on a bench which also features dynamic ball-carriers in Michael Milne, John Hodnett and Dan Kelly would suggest that McMillan and company foresee a far closer game than do the oddsmakers.

Munster: Shane Daly, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (Captain), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Ronan Foxe, Edwin Edogbo, John Hodnett, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Dan Kelly

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Dylan Maart, Wandisile Simelane, Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Vernon Matongo, André-Hugo Venter, Neethling Fouché, Salmaan Moerat (Captain), Connor Evans, Paul de Villiers, Marcel Theunissen, Evan Roos

Replacements: JJ Kotzé, Oli Kebble, Sazi Sandi, Adré Smith, JD Schickerling, Ruan Ackermann, Dewaldt Duvenage, Clinton Swart

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Connacht fans, meanwhile, will see a debut for new signing Sam Gilbert against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports), with the versatile Kiwi back included alongside Bundee Aki among Stuart Lancaster’s replacements.

Sam Gilbert on the march for the Highlanders in Super Rugby. Photosport / Derek Morrison/INPHO Photosport / Derek Morrison/INPHO / Derek Morrison/INPHO

While not quite as explosive a talent as Jordie Barrett (few are), Gilbert’s style of play somewhat resembles that of his Kiwi compatriot: he runs hard, he’s an excellent facilitator with an astute tactical kicking game, and he’s an invariably dependable presence wherever he plays in a backline.

The former Highlander was outstanding during Otago’s recent NPC campaign in which they reached the final before eventually falling to Canterbury. His 40-metre drop-goal in Otago’s quarter-final against Waikato was a highlight, but the 27-year-old Gilbert should more pertinently offer Connacht a more reliable place-kicking option than Josh Ioane, whose all-round contribution dictates that he continues at out-half against the Sharks.

Tonight’s visitors have already confirmed that their head coach, John Plumtree, will move upstairs to a new role at the end of the season, and there is some consternation in Durban that Plumtree’s assistants remain unchanged despite a woeful start to the season in which they’ve lost three and drawn one of their opening five games.

While the Sharks have lost an even greater core of key players to international duty than the Stormers, they have been able to welcome back this week Edwill van der Merwe and Grant Williams, the latter of whom is on the bench, while former Leinster lock Jason Jenkins has also made his return from injury to start in Galway.

Their meeting with Connacht marks the start of a tough-looking four-game stretch: the Sharks begin their Champions Cup campaign away to Toulouse next week before hosting Saracens just six days later in the same competition and then welcoming the Bulls to Durban for a URC derby.

Connacht, while missing the likes of Ireland star Mack Hansen and captain Cian Prendergast through injury, will fancy their chances of kickstarting their season and putting daylight between them and a potential rival for a top-eight berth.

Connacht: Sean Naughton, Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton, Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (CAPT), Sean Jansen

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Sean O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Bundee Aki, Sam Gilbert

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi, George Whitehead, Jaden Hendrikse, Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs, Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie, Matt Romao, Vincent Tshituka (CAPT), Emmanuel Tshituka

Replacements: Eduan Swart, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Mawande Mdanda, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Grant Williams, Le Roux Malan, Hakeem Kunene

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU)