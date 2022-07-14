Membership : Access or Sign Up
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's tour de force against the All Blacks

Murray Kinsella reviews every single involvement O’Mahony had in the second Test in Dunedin.

Murray Kinsella
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 1:32 PM
unnamed-5 Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

WHAT GOES INTO a tour de force performance against the All Blacks?

There are the big highlight reel moments, of course, but there is a hell of a lot in between. So let’s take a look at every single involvement Peter O’Mahony had in last weekend’s second Test in Dunedin to understand how centrally he featured throughout the entire game.

O’Mahony started well, helping to clear out the very first Irish ruck of the game and then lifting James Ryan at the first lineout to ensure major pressure on the Kiwis.

unnamed

O’Mahony makes a good read here along with Ryan, reacting to Brodie Retallick’s movement towards the touchline to lift Scott Barrett. O’Mahony helps to launch Ryan into the air to compete.

The Ireland blindside follows up by hammering into his first tackle on Kiwi hooker Codie Taylor, helping Jamison Gibson-Park to drive him backwards.

unnamed-2

The All Blacks are forced to kick after losing 15 metres and O’Mahony does a good job on kick escort, subtly changing his running line to ensure he impedes Dalton Papali’i from competing with Mack Hansen.

unnamed-3

O’Mahony has his second ruck arrival when Hansen is tackled, dissuading Leicester Fainga’anuku from continuing his initial bid to jackal.

As Ireland then break upfield through Tadhg Beirne, O’Mahony holds his width on the right until Johnny Sexton swings a pass out to that side. Hansen might have popped a pre-contact pass back inside to O’Mahony but instead attempts to finish himself, only to be tackled by Jordie Barrett.

He has to offload to keep the ball in play and then O’Mahony does a remarkable job of keeping himself from being tackled over the touchline.

unnamed-4

O’Mahony has no other direct involvement in this passage leading to Andrew Porter’s first try, but he does get back infield to be part of a three-man forward pod at one stage, setting up on the inside of Ryan as he links out the back to Sexton.

With Ireland taking a 7-0 lead, they need to be solid under the Kiwi restart…

