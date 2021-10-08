Munster ring in the changes for trip to Scarlets

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made 11 changes for their United Rugby Championship fixture away to Scarlets.

Having defeated the Stormers 34-18 at Thomond Park last weekend, the province are in Wales for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday (live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and S4C).

The only players to retain their places are Jack O’Donoghue — who captains the side — Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Fineen Wycherley.

Those making their first starts of the season are Ben Healy, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan.

Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson could all be involved for the first time in the campaign off the bench.

Jason Jenkins is unavailable due to a thigh injury picked up in training and is awaiting a scan, while Rowan Osborne misses out through concussion and will follow the return-to-play protocols.

Keynan Knox, meanwhile, has a low-grade hip injury.

Munster

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Calvin Nash

13. Liam Coombes

12. Dan Goggin

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Thomas Ahern

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. RG Snyman

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Jack Daly

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster — and welcome back the AIL — on The42 Rugby Weekly

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud