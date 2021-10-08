Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 8 October 2021
Munster ring in the changes for trip to Scarlets

Johann van Graan has rotated his squad ahead of Sunday’s United Rugby Championship clash in Wales.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Oct 2021, 12:31 PM
26 minutes ago 1,338 Views 3 Comments
Jack O'Donoghue captains Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made 11 changes for their United Rugby Championship fixture away to Scarlets.

Having defeated the Stormers 34-18 at Thomond Park last weekend, the province are in Wales for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday (live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and S4C).

The only players to retain their places are Jack O’Donoghue — who captains the side — Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Fineen Wycherley.

Those making their first starts of the season are Ben Healy, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer, Thomas Ahern, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan.

Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson could all be involved for the first time in the campaign off the bench.

Jason Jenkins is unavailable due to a thigh injury picked up in training and is awaiting a scan, while Rowan Osborne misses out through concussion and will follow the return-to-play protocols.

Keynan Knox, meanwhile, has a low-grade hip injury.

Munster

15. Matt Gallagher
14. Calvin Nash
13. Liam Coombes
12. Dan Goggin
11. Shane Daly
10. Ben Healy
9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Stephen Archer
4. Thomas Ahern
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. RG Snyman
20. Alex Kendellen
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Jack Crowley
23. Jack Daly

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster — and welcome back the AIL — on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

