Dublin: 15°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Na Piarsaigh atone for 2019 final loss to send 14-man Patrickswell out in Limerick

They’ll face Doon in the decider.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Gaelic Grounds
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 9:22 PM
42 minutes ago 2,170 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203371
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Na Piarsaigh 1-25
Patrickswell 0-17

NA PIARSAIGH LOST last year’s county final and their opening game in this year’s championship but the dominant team of the last decade in Limerick hurling generally have the knack of winning when it matters most.

It is that trait which surfaced as they knocked out reigning champions Patrickswell at the semi-final stage tonight and why they can prepare themselves for the decider next weekend.

A ninth final appearance in 12 seasons beckons for Na Piarsaigh, they will aim to claim their sixth crown since 2011 and replicate their victory over Doon two years ago.

This clash shifted firmly in their direction when Patrickswell lost defender Seanie O’Brien to a second yellow card before the break. Na Piarsaigh had been hurling with purpose and style before then, 0-14 to 0-9 clear at the break, and they exploited the extra man advantage as the second half wore on, chipping in with the last seven points of the game.

Patrickswell fought ferociously hard to hold onto their title with their standout names providing the expected leadership. But despite the heroics at times of Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes, Na Piarsaigh’s class and extra energy told in the finale.

More to follow..

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: William Henn 0-9 (0-6f), David Dempsey 1-1, Ronan Lynch 0-3 (0-2 ’65, 0-1f), Kevin Downes, William O’Donoghue, Thomas Grimes, Peter Casey 0-2 each, Conor Boylan, Adam McNamara, Adrian Breen, Jerome Boylan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Patrickswell: Aaron Gillane 0-9 (0-7f), Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes (0-2f) 0-3 each, John Flynn, Kevin O’Brien 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh

1. Padraig Kennedy

3. Mike Casey
4. Cathal King

7. Alan Dempsey

2. Jerome Boylan
6. Ronan Lynch
20. Kieran Kennedy

8. Thomas Grimes
9. William O’Donoghue (captain)

13. Peter Casey
14. Conor Boylan
11. Kevin Downes

15. William Henn
10. Adrian Breen
12. David Dempsey

Subs

22. Adam McNamara for Downes (inj)

Patrickswell

1. Brian Murray

2. Seanie O’Brien
3. Nigel Foley
4. Tom Nolan

6. Diarmaid Byrnes

8. Josh Considine
5. Paudie Maher
7. Mark Carmody

9. Cian Lynch (captain)
12. John Flynn

10. Jack Kelleher
11. Kevin O’Brien
15. Tom O’Brien

13. Jason Gillane
15. Aaron Gillane

Subs

14. Robbie Egan for Woulfe (39)

Referee:

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Gaelic Grounds
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

