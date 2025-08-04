Howd’yadoit proves a pleasant surprise for Lyons in Naas feature

HOWD’YADOIT LEFT Ger Lyons “gobsmacked”, as Colin Keane timed it to perfection in landing the richly-endowed Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas.

Completing a treble on the day, Keane got up close home on the 13-2 chance – who had shed his maiden tag at the fourth time of asking at Down Royal last month – to hold off Unbreakable Duke by a nose.

Unbreakable Duke was subsequently demoted to third, with Summer Is Tomorrow promoted to second, following a stewards’ inquiry into interference.

British raider Jel Pepper (6-4 favourite) was fourth for Paul and Oliver Cole, while Prix Robert Papin winner Green Sense was withdrawn by Joseph O’Brien due to unsuitable ground.

Lyons – who teamed up with Keane to land this race with Sacred Bridge in 2021 – admitted: “I’m gobsmacked, as I didn’t think he’d be good enough.

“What an honest horse, he’s been doing it well. We wanted to win a maiden en route to winning a nursery, but he (handicapper) hit him with a mark that I thought was ridiculous for what I felt was a poor maiden.

“We came here because it was a good pot, and I said any bit of the prize-money is grand. Never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d win.”

He added: “I’m delighted as Sean’s (Jones, owner) horses are now bought for and named by his sons Eddie and James to keep them interested and they are here today. They are the next generation, so it’s great.

“Sean has been with me from day one and it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.”