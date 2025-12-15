The Cool Runnings Syndicate enjoy shock 250-1 racing winner at Naas

THERE WAS A shock 250-1 winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Academy Hurdle at Naas on Monday.

It’s Bobsled Time, owned by the Cool Runnings Syndicate, had been beaten 50 and 61 lengths respectively in two previous starts.

Given his trainer Richard Morrissey had not saddled a winner under rules in over 12 years, with few runners since then, it was no surprise the three-year-old went off at three-figure odds.

However, after being settled off the pace by 7lb claimer Michael Kenneally, the son of Telescope began to make headway early in the home straight and finished off well to score by two and a quarter lengths from Ritz Plan.

The winning rider said: “He didn’t have a huge amount of form coming into it, but Richie is a shrewd man and is probably better known for point-to-pointers than anything else.

“They went good and hard early and on that ground they were always going to stop. I was happy to creep away, and he was gutsy and game.”