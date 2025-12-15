More Stories
Naas racecourse (general view). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Free

The Cool Runnings Syndicate enjoy shock 250-1 racing winner at Naas

Punters feel the cold following Richard Morrissey-trained winner.
3.20pm, 15 Dec 2025
3

THERE WAS A shock 250-1 winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Academy Hurdle at Naas on Monday.

It’s Bobsled Time, owned by the Cool Runnings Syndicate, had been beaten 50 and 61 lengths respectively in two previous starts.

Given his trainer Richard Morrissey had not saddled a winner under rules in over 12 years, with few runners since then, it was no surprise the three-year-old went off at three-figure odds.

However, after being settled off the pace by 7lb claimer Michael Kenneally, the son of Telescope began to make headway early in the home straight and finished off well to score by two and a quarter lengths from Ritz Plan.

The winning rider said: “He didn’t have a huge amount of form coming into it, but Richie is a shrewd man and is probably better known for point-to-pointers than anything else.

“They went good and hard early and on that ground they were always going to stop. I was happy to creep away, and he was gutsy and game.”

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie