Lyon admit Liverpool target Fekir may leave club this summer

The French midfielder was close to moving to Anfield last year, and he may be allowed leave Ligue Un this time around.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 5:13 PM
Nabil Fekir.
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA

NABIL FEKIR MAY leave Lyon this summer, but the Ligue 1 club will sanction no other departures following a period of upheaval.

The French midfielder was subject to a bid from Liverpool last summer but a persistent problem with his knee kiboshed the transfer. 

Lyon have already lost talented left-back Ferland Mendy and star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Real Madrid and Tottenham respectively, while the club will enter the 2019-20 season with a new head coach in Sylvinho.

Juninho Pernambucano is also settling into his seat as director of football and the Brazilian is determined to guard against a further drain on talent.

That means Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar are all set to stay, but captain and World Cup winner Fekir could still find a new home after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

“For now, the only possible departure is Fekir,” Juninho said.

“I have spoken with him. It was about personal things, to know his life. I translated for the coach. [Sylvinho] likes him personally.

“It’s hard to convince him to continue – he’s a world champion and his generation has left. It’s not a closed matter, but I’m telling you the truth.

“We would like to keep him.”

It’s unclear whether Liverpool will resurrect their interest in Fekir, while Arsenal are reportedly weighing up an approach.

No movement appears to have been made since Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas declared his willingness to listen to offers.

The 25-year-old will not feature in Saturday’s friendly against Swiss side Servette due to an adductor issue.

Juninho, speaking at the presentation of new left-back Youssouf Kone, confirmed talks are continuing with Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen.

“We will be far ahead in the transfer market if we sign Andersen. I’m quite satisfied,” he said.

