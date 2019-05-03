Liverpool's trophy challenges dealt a blow as injury ends Keita's season

Klopp comforts Kaita as he walks off the pitch during the defeat to Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL COACH JURGEN Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita has a high-grade adductor injury and will be out for two months and as such, would miss the remainder of the season.

Keita was taken off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Uefa Championship League semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

The Guinean midfielder sustained a knock after being hauled down by Ivan Rakitic.

However, Keita continued to play before he eventually had to be taken off.

He will now sit out the Premier League and Champions League run-ins, as the Reds chase two trophies, as well as this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“It was really unlucky,” Klopp said. “Bad news. High-grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least 2 months.

“Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice.”

