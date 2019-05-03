This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Liverpool's trophy challenges dealt a blow as injury ends Keita's season

The Guinean midfielder will play no part in the Premier League or Champions League run-ins.

By The42 Team Friday 3 May 2019, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,850 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4618339
Klopp comforts Kaita as he walks off the pitch during the defeat to Barcelona.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Klopp comforts Kaita as he walks off the pitch during the defeat to Barcelona.
Klopp comforts Kaita as he walks off the pitch during the defeat to Barcelona.
Image: Manu Fernandez

LIVERPOOL COACH JURGEN Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita has a high-grade adductor injury and will be out for two months and as such, would miss the remainder of the season.

Keita was taken off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Uefa Championship League semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

The Guinean midfielder sustained a knock after being hauled down by Ivan Rakitic.

However, Keita continued to play before he eventually had to be taken off.

He will now sit out the Premier League and Champions League run-ins, as the Reds chase two trophies, as well as this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“It was really unlucky,” Klopp said. “Bad news. High-grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least 2 months.

“Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

