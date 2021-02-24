BE PART OF THE TEAM

Nadia Power continues to impress with third-place finish at the final World Indoor Tour

The performance was the Dubliner’s second fastest time ever over the distance indoors and her third fastest overall.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 7:29 PM
25 minutes ago 1,326 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5364313
Nadia Power (file pic).
Image: Anto Magzan
Image: Anto Magzan

NADIA POWER continued the impressive form that recently saw her twice break the Irish indoor record, with a third-place finish at the final World Indoor Tour in Madrid today.

The 23-year-old star produced a time of 2:01.55 in the 800m, which saw her finish behind the winner, Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia (1.58.94) and the runner-up, Esther Guerrero Puigdevall of Spain (2:01.13).

The performance was the Dubliner’s second fastest time ever over the distance indoors and her third fastest overall.

She has also finished second overall in the World Indoor Tour standings (based on points secured throughout the World Tour).

Power had already moved into an Olympic qualification place and this latest display is set to provide a further boost in that regard.

She will now return home to Dublin, as she prepares for the European Indoor Athletics Championships, which are set to take place in Toran from 5 to 7 March.

Meanwhile, in the same race, Louise Shanahan of Leevale AC, Cork, was fourth with a time of 2:05.62.

Elsewhere, Sarah Lavin finished third in the 60m hurdles final.

The 26-year-old secured a PB of 8.14 seconds in the semi-final, before earning an even better time of 8.13 seconds in the final, as she finished behind Spain’s Teresa Errandonea and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands.

It was a frustrating night for Leon Reid, as he just missed out on a place in the 60m final.

His time of 6.74 saw him fall narrowly short of the 6.73 that was good enough in the other semi final for France’s Amaury Golitin to secure the eighth spot.

Finally, Andrew Coscoran finished fifth in the 1500m final, with a time of 3:39.36.

Earlier this month, the Dubliner had set a new indoor PB in the men’s 1500m. 

