Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Ex-United winger Nani makes move to Major League Soccer

The Portuguese winger has joined Orlando City.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 18 Feb 2019, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,412 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4500292
Nani celebrates winning the League Cup with Sporting last month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Nani celebrates winning the League Cup with Sporting last month.
Nani celebrates winning the League Cup with Sporting last month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED winger Nani has completed a move to Major League Soccer side Orlando City. 

The Portuguese winger had been playing with Sporting, but has joined the MLS club on a free transfer and signed a three-year contract. He has been given the status of ‘designated player’, meaning his remuneration does not fall within the limits of the league’s salary cap. 

“This is an exciting day for our organization”, the club asserted in a statement. “Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He’s a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play.”

Nani won four league titles at United, along with the 2008 European Cup, and has lived a peripatetic existence since leaving Old Trafford. 

He initially joined Sporting on loan, before then moving to Turkey to play with Fenerbahce. From there he moved to Valencia, and spent a brief period on loan at Lazio before returning to Sporting at the start of the season.

His third stint at the Portuguese club has been brief, however, and now joins Orlando a month before the new MLS season begins. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

