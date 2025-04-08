Munster to appeal Nankivell's ban ahead of Bordeaux clash

MUNSTER WILL APPEAL the two-game suspension handed to centre Alex Nankivell in the hope of having him available for Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux in France.

An appeal hearing is due to take place tomorrow afternoon, when Nankivell will learn whether he will be free to face Bordeaux.

Nankivell missed last weekend’s round of 16 win away to La Rochelle due to his suspension, but the second game of the ban would not apply if this appeal is successful.

The 28-year-old Kiwi centre was shown a red card in Munster’s URC win over Connacht two weekends ago when he was adjudged to have made illegal head contact with Connacht captain Cian Prendergast in a ruck.

Munster and Nankivell decided to appeal that red card decision, meaning an independent disciplinary hearing was convened last Wednesday.

Advertisement

In normal circumstances in the URC, a solo judicial officer is appointed to assess red cards and decide on a subsequent suspension for the player, but an appeal of the red card results in an independent hearing featuring a three-person disciplinary panel.

In this case last Wednesday, the panel ruled against Munster’s appeal, backing referee Craig Evans’ red-card decision, and handing Nankivell a two-game ban.

It’s understood that Munster were frustrated by that decision on Wednesday and signalled their desire to appeal the two-game suspension.

Their frustration was then deepened when it became clear that an appeal hearing could not take place before Friday afternoon.

EPCR regulations state that clubs must submit their official team sheets by midday on Friday before a Saturday game. It’s believed that any subsequent changes to teams must be supported by documentation proving that medical reasons are behind those changes.

It’s thought that EPCR were not willing to bend rules by allowing Munster to name Nankivell to start against La Rochelle pending the outcome of an appeal on Friday afternoon, or to belatedly bring him into the starting team if an appeal was successful.

That all meant Nankivell was not available to play against La Rochelle despite him and Munster having the right to appeal his two-game ban.

However, with additional time for an appeal hearing to be convened, Munster will now appeal the suspension.

Rather bizarrely, that means Nankivell could have his ban overturned despite already having missed a game due to that ban.

Some teams decide against appealing disciplinary decisions because they fear that a new panel may increase the length of the suspension. Munster are seemingly confident that won’t be the case here.

Nankivell and Munster clearly believe his actions didn’t warrant a red card or a two-game suspension.

Seán O’Brien did a fine job deputising at number 12 against La Rochelle, but it would be a huge boost for Munster to have Nankivell back this weekend against Bordeaux.

The saga rolls on.