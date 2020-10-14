BE PART OF THE TEAM

Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and docked one point for Juventus no-show

Gennaro Gattuso’s side didn’t travel following instructions from health authorities in the Campania region.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci on the pitch before the Napoli game, which wasn't played.
Image: Alberto Gandolfo
NAPOLI HAVE BEEN handed a 3-0 loss and deducted one point for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash at Juventus, the league announced today.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side remained in isolation on the instructions of health authorities in the Campania region following two coronavirus cases in the Napoli squad, and they did not travel to Turin on 4 October.

The Serie A disciplinary commission ruled that Napoli did not follow the league’s Covid-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, US midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for coronavirus sending Juventus back into isolation.

McKennie, 22, is the second Juventus player to test positive this week after Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed a test while on national team duty.

“During the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid-19,” Juventus said in a statement, they said the team had gone into isolation on Wednesday evening.

“This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group.”

The entire Juventus squad was already isolating after two positive cases among non-playing staff on 3 October, a procedure that did not prevent them from training or playing, but prohibits contact with the outside.

Italian health regulations stipulate that the two positive players must remain in self-isolation for at least ten days and test negative before rejoining their team-mates.

© – AFP, 2020

