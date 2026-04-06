Napoli keep title defence alive with vital win over Scudetto rivals AC Milan

Napoli 1

AC Milan 0

NAPOLI ARE STILL in the hunt to retain their Serie A title after the champions beat Scudetto rivals AC Milan 1-0 on Monday.

Matteo Politano lashed home the only goal of the game with 11 minutes remaining in front of delighted fans in Naples as the hosts racked up a fifth straight win.

Napoli leapfrogged Milan into second place but still have a battle on their hands to deny Inter a 21st league crown as they sit seven points off the pace with seven matches remaining.

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But Antonio Conte’s team were superior at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Politano’s second goal of the season decided a largely stodgy contest.

That magic left foot ✨



Matteo Politano gives Napoli the lead in a must win game 🔥



📺 TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jHkoYanuhX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 6, 2026

Milan now trail their local rivals Inter by nine points and will in all likelihood have to content themselves with a return to the Champions League.

Napoli’s win came without Romelu Lukaku who has incurred the wrath of the club hierarchy after staying in Belgium for treatment for a hip injury.

And Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund was then ruled out with a stomach bug, ending a run of 29 consecutive appearances, leaving winter signing Giovane to lead the line for the hosts.

Napoli fans’ pre-match display encouraged their team to go “all-in” on the title, but it was a poor game not helped by Milan only being able to select star attackers Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.

Giovane forced Maignan into the best save of the match in the 50th minute with a stinging drive from distance and there was little more goalmouth action until Politano pounced on Koni De Winter’s weak headed clearance with a powerful and decisive first-time finish.

Juventus moved to within a point of the Champions League places with a 2-0 win over Genoa, as the top four battle heats up.

– © AFP 2026