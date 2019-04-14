This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Koulibaly scores twice as Napoli delay Juventus' title celebrations

Juve need just a point to seal an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

By AFP Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 10:15 PM
44 minutes ago 1,183 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4591999
Koulibaly (centre left) scored twice to help Napoli to victory.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Koulibaly (centre left) scored twice to help Napoli to victory.
Koulibaly (centre left) scored twice to help Napoli to victory.
Image: Imago/PA Images

SENEGALESE DEFENDER KALIDOU Koulibaly bagged a brace as Napoli beat Chievo 3-1 to delay Juventus’ bid to win Serie A and condemn the Verona side to relegation.

Juventus – who lost 2-1 at SPAL on Saturday as they focused on next week’s Champions League game against Ajax – needed just a point to seal an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

They would have if Carlo Ancelotti’s second-placed Napoli failed to beat Chievo, and it would have been a new record of winning with six games to spare.

But towering Senegalese defender Koulibaly scored either side of Arkadiusz Milik’s strike for his first league goals this season to put Napoli 17 points behind Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side will have to wait at least until next weekend at home against Fiorentina to seal the Scudetto with a record-equalling five matches remaining.

“This victory takes a bit of weight off our shoulders,” said Ancelotti, ahead of next week’s Europa League quarter-final, return leg game against Arsenal where they trail 2-0.

Koulibaly headed in the opening goal in the 15th minute with Milik adding a second on 64 minutes.

Koulibaly added a third with nine minutes left for the first double of his professional career, before captain Cesar pulled one back for Chievo just before the final whistle.

Chievo vs Napoli - Serie A TIM 2018/2019 Napoli celebrate after tonight's result. Source: Paola Garbuio/Lapresse

“There has been a lot of fear and tension. After Milik’s goal we loosened up a bit,” said Ancelotti whose side had also gone two league games without a victory.

We are angry. We want to show another face of Napoli,” added Koulibaly.

Chievo – who had been deducted three points early in the season for false accounting – return to Serie B after 11 straight years in the top flight.

Inter Milan consolidated third position with a 3-1 win over second-from-bottom Frosinone, to move five points ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who are fourth.

Radja Nainggolan headed in the opener on 19 minutes with Ivan Perisic converting a penalty eight minutes before the break and Matias Vecino adding a third three minutes into injury time.

Torino stalled

Torino’s hopes of Champions League football next season diminished with a 1-1 draw against nine-man Cagliari in Turin, as Sampdoria rekindled their Europa League ambitions with a 2-0 derby win over 10-man Genoa.

Simone Zaza opened the scoring for Torino on 52 minutes before seeing red with Cagliari also having two players sent off late on.

Italian forward Zaza was dismissed in the 74th minute for arguing with referee Massimiliano Irrati over a free-kick awarded against him.

Cagliari drew level a minute later when Leonardo Pavoletti headed in a Luca Cigarini cross, with the goal confirmed following a long VAR review.

The Sardinian side saw Luca Pellegrini and Nicolo Barella both receive second yellow cards in the closing stages.

Torino stay seventh, five points off AC Milan who occupy the final Champions League spot, with Cagliari in 12th.

In Genoa, veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella provided the cross for Gregoire Defrel’s opener after less than three minutes and then added a second from the penalty spot eight minutes after half-time to go top of the Serie A scorers’ chart with 22 goals.

Genoa played most of the second half a man down after Davide Biraschi was dismissed for handball.

In Tuscany, Vincenzo Montella’s first game as Fiorentina coach ended with a goalless draw at home against relegation-candidates Bologna, pushing their winless run to eight games.

Fiorentina, in 10th position, are 12 points off the Europa League places.

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie