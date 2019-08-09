Ireland duo Coyle and Brassil edge closer to Olympic qualification

IRELAND DUO NATALYA Coyle and Sive Brassil have moved a step closer to securing qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The pair have reached the women’s individual final at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Bath, England, with Coyle looking to reach her third Olympic Games.

Their progression to the final means there are three Irish athletes still hoping to secure their Olympic tickets this weekend.

Coyle, who finished in the top 10 at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, and Brassil will compete for one of eight women’s Tokyo 2020 qualification places on Sunday.

Coyle scored 1,022 points in today’s semi-finals while Brassil went even better with 1,028.

and @sivebraz have qualified for the final of the European Championships on Sunday🎉🎉Massive work put in by all 3 athletes with @eilidhprise just missing out on qualification!#TeamIreland #20x20 pic.twitter.com/mIgLKIHpZ2 — Pentathlon Ireland (@Pent_Ireland) August 9, 2019

Their Irish team-mate Eilidh Prise fell short of the qualifying threshold with 982 points and won’t take part in the final of this year’s continental showpiece, having finished 11th in 2018.

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe takes part in the men’s individual final tomorrow Saturday, with the aim of also securing one of eight available places at Tokyo 2020.

