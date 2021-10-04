Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 4 October 2021
'I had to take it with both hands and I feel like I did' - Collins delighted with Premier League debut

The 20-year-old Kildare man will hope to cap his English top-flight bow with a first Irish senior cap in the coming eight days.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Oct 2021, 8:57 PM
Nathan Collins in action for Ireland U21s in 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND centre-back Nathan Collins believes he seized his opportunity in Burnley’s first team as the Clarets kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut.

The 20-year-old from Leixlip was a late inclusion in Sean Dyche’s starting XI for Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Norwich after club captain Ben Mee suffered an injury in training ahead of the Turf Moor fixture.

It was Burnley’s first clean sheet of the season, although they were unable to convert their home advantage into three points against the winless Canaries.

Collins, who signed on a four-year deal from Stoke in the summer, told Burnley’s official website that Dyche’s side just need a bit of luck to fall their way in order to claim a first win of their own. He was happy with his own performance, however, as he got his first taste of Premier League action.

“I’m really grateful for the chance and am really happy with how I played – I had to take it with both hands and I feel like I did,” Collins said.

“I’m delighted – I’ve been waiting a long time and I feel like I’ve done alright.

“Ben got injured in training but I always prepare like I’m going to play – I’m always ready.

“It’s easy to play beside [James Tarkowski] – he’s such a good player and such a good professional. He’s really easy going to play alongside, and Ben Mee as well – it’s really easy.

“[A clean sheet] is always a good thing – we set the tone from our end and that helps the boys up top, and we did that.

“We just need that bit of luck – we’re creating chances and defending well – it’s just the final third.

“We just need that bit of luck but I’m sure it will come – and I know the lads are sure of it as well.”

Collins was called up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad in September but was forced to withdraw through injury. The U21 international is back involved for the upcoming fixtures away to Azerbaijan on Saturday and at home to Qatar on Tuesday week, however, and hopes he can cap a memorable 10 days with an international debut in either Baku or Dublin.

“It’s always a dream to play for Ireland and always an honour, so I’m delighted with that.

“That’s the game – it happens and you get injuries. But I’m here now and I’m feeling good, so hopefully I can stay fit.”

