'Express yourself': How Sexton and Best were key in Doak extending Ulster stay

WITH HIS IMMEDIATE future secured at Ulster, Nathan Doak has praised the influence of assistant coach Mark Sexton and general manager Rory Best in ensuring that his staying at the province was a no-brainer.

The in-form scrum-half recently signed a two-year extension, quashing rumours he was toying with heading elsewhere, and has outlined, under Sexton’s watch, how his game has improved this season along with Best’s persuasive vision regarding the future at the Affidea Stadium.

“He (Sexton) is forcing me to play the picture in front of me,” explained the 24-year-old who, thanks to Sunday’s cancellation of their Netherlands-based Challenge Cup game with the Cheetahs will not be running out for his 100th Ulster appearance this weekend in the home Pool Three decider against Stade Francais.

“And when I see an opportunity, I might go ‘Should I do it, or should I not do it?

“He’s like ‘Go for it, go express yourself’ and I think that’s been massive (for me) and I think that’s the same for everyone (in the squad).

Mark Sexton with Richie Murphy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“From the first minute of the game to the last he wants you to go out there and the picture that you see he wants you to go after (and be) in the moment,” said Doak who was an uncapped tourist with Ireland over the summer.

“You obviously have a plan and a structure going into the game and you’ll stick to that.

“It’s how well can you do your job inside our game, but our game also allows everyone to express themselves.”

As for opting to sign a new deal with the province, Doak cited Best’s input: “Speaking to Rory [Best], when he came in (as general manager in late October), he made it clear where he sees this place and I thought this is the place that’s going to make me the best version of myself for the next two years.

“So, when it came down to it, it was a pretty easy decision to stay here.”

Rory Best. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday’s final pool game when second-placed Ulster host leaders Stade – both have already qualified – comes with much to play for the winner regarding seeding for the knockout stages.

“I understand that there’s a lot at stake,” stated Doak.

“We want to be back playing here in front of our fans for round of 16 and go (onwards) in the competition that way. So that would be nice.”