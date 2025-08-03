Sarah Lavin makes history at National Championships as O'Neill stuns Healy in women's 800m

SARAH LAVIN MADE history at the National Senior Championships today as she became the most decorated female hurdler in the history of these championships.

Lavin surged to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles final, clocking 12.92 to claim her 10th national senior title on the track. Molly Scott took silver in a time of 13.61 while Sarah Quinn ran 13.84 to clinch bronze.

Meanwhile in the women’s 800m, Alex O’Neill of Limerick A.C. caused a huge upset as she edged European Indoor Champion Sarah Healy to win in 2:04.53 while Maeve O’Neill (Doheny AC) won the bronze medal in 2:04.69.

Andrew Coscoran was crowned the men’s 5000m champion, clocking 13:34.14 to top the podium ahead of Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrocks) who was second in 13:34.92 with Jack O’Leary of Mullingar Harriers taking bronze in 13:41.47.

Coscoran also featured in the 1500m today but was edged out by Cathal Doyle of Clonliffe Harriers who won in 3:53.60. The bronze medal went to Nick Griggs who crossed the line in 3:53.90.

Nicola Tuthill, who won a silver medal at the World University Games last week, continued her brilliant form by adding a fourth national title in the women’s hammer. Her throw of 71.75m also sets a new Irish U23 record.

Sophie Becker defended her women’s 400m crown while Mark English won the men’s 800m title for the 10th time as he held off the challenge of Cian McPhillips.

Bori Akinola won the men’s 100m while Ciara Neville won the women’s title over the same distance.

Selected Day 2 Results

Men’s 100m

Bori Akinola – U.C.D. A.C. – 10.29 Sean Aigboboh – Tallaght A.C. – 10.41 Lorcan Murphy – Dundrum South Dublin A.C. – 10.57

Men’s 400m

Jack Raftery – Donore Harriers — 45.71 Christopher O’Donnell – North Sligo — 46.27 Ciaran Carthy – Dundrum South Dublin — 46.34

Men’s 800m

Mark English – Finn Valley A.C. – 1:48.76 Cian Mc Phillips – U.C.D. A.C. – 1:49.26 Andrew Thompson – North Belfast Harriers – 1:49.93

Men’s 1500m

Cathal Doyle – Clonliffe Harriers A.C. – 3:53.60 Andrew Coscoran – Star of the Sea A.C. – 3:53.84 Nick Griggs – CNDR Track A.C. – 3:53.90

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Adam Nolan – St. Laurence O’Toole A.C. – 14.24 Gerard O’Donnell – Carrick-on-Shannon A.C. – 14.40 Conor Penney – Craughwell A.C. – 14.70

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Niall Carney – Clonliffe Harriers A.C. – 54.87 Briain Cullinan – Sligo A.C. – 54.89 Jason O’Reilly – Killarney Valley A.C. – 55.33

Men’s 5000m

Andrew Coscoran – Star of the Sea A.C. – 13:34.14 Brian Fay – Raheny Shamrock A.C. – 13:34.92 Jack O’Leary – Mullingar Harriers A.C. – 13:41.47

Men’s Hammer Throw

Sean Mockler — Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C – 65.62m Simon Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) – 60.79m Cóil ÓMuirí (Fr. Murphy A.C.) – 56.68m

Men’s Pole Vault

Matthew Callinan Keenan — St. Laurence O’Toole A.C – 4.80m Conor Callinan (Leevale A.C.) – 4.70m Joshua Fitzgerald (Leevale A.C.) – 4.60m

Women’s 100m

Ciara Neville – Emerald A.C. – 11.44 Lauren Roy – Fast Twitch A.C. – 11.49 Mollie O’Reilly – Dundrum South Dublin A.C. – 11.60

Women’s 400m

Sophie Becker – Raheny Shamrock — 52.87 Rachel McCann – North Down — 53.19 Cliodhna Manning – Kilkenny City Harriers — 53.99

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Sarah Lavin – Emerald A.C. – 12.92 Molly Scott – St. Laurence O’Toole A.C. – 13.61 Sarah Quinn – St. Colmans South Mayo A.C. – 13.84

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Cara Murphy – Dundrum South Dublin A.C. – 59.85 Ellis McHugh – Ferrybank A.C. – 1:00.13 Lauren Kilduff – Craughwell A.C. – 1:00.39

Women’s 800m

Alex O’Neill – Limerick Track A.C. – 2:04.53 Sarah Healy – U.C.D. A.C. – 2:04.57 Maeve O’Neill – Doheny A.C. – 2:04.69

Women’s 1500m

Laura Nicholson – Bandon A.C. – 4:13.32 Zoe Toland – CNDR Track A.C. – 4:15.11 Niamh Carr – Dublin City Harriers A.C. – 4:16.08

Women’s 5000m

Niamh Allen – Leevale A.C. – 15:35.90 Anika Thompson – Leevale A.C. – 15:40.56 Fiona Everard – Bandon A.C. – 16:04.36

Women’s Hammer Throw

Nicola Tuthill — UCD AC – 71.75m Margaret Hayden — Tallaght A.C. – 60.22 Caoimhe Gallen — Lifford Strabane A.C. – 54.27

Women’s Discus

Niamh Fogarty — Raheny Shamrock A.C. – 55.08m Anna Gavigan (LSA) – 51.30m Marie Hanahan (Ballyskenach A.C.) – 38.63m

