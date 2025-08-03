Advertisement
Sarah Lavin takes a photo with fans at Morton Stadium. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeWrap

Sarah Lavin makes history at National Championships as O'Neill stuns Healy in women's 800m

Sarah Lavin became the most decorated female hurdler in the history of the national athletics championships.
10.20pm, 3 Aug 2025

SARAH LAVIN MADE history at the National Senior Championships today as she became the most decorated female hurdler in the history of these championships.

Lavin surged to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles final, clocking 12.92 to claim her 10th national senior title on the track. Molly Scott took silver in a time of 13.61 while Sarah Quinn ran 13.84 to clinch bronze.

Meanwhile in the women’s 800m, Alex O’Neill of Limerick A.C. caused a huge upset as she edged European Indoor Champion Sarah Healy to win in 2:04.53 while Maeve O’Neill (Doheny AC) won the bronze medal in 2:04.69.

Andrew Coscoran was crowned the men’s 5000m champion, clocking 13:34.14 to top the podium ahead of Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrocks) who was second in 13:34.92 with Jack O’Leary of Mullingar Harriers taking bronze in 13:41.47.

Coscoran also featured in the 1500m today but was edged out by Cathal Doyle of Clonliffe Harriers who won in 3:53.60. The bronze medal went to Nick Griggs who crossed the line in 3:53.90.

Nicola Tuthill, who won a silver medal at the World University Games last week, continued her brilliant form by adding a fourth national title in the women’s hammer. Her throw of 71.75m also sets a new Irish U23 record.

Sophie Becker defended her women’s 400m crown while Mark English won the men’s 800m title for the 10th time as he held off the challenge of Cian McPhillips.

Bori Akinola won the men’s 100m while Ciara Neville won the women’s title over the same distance.

Selected Day 2 Results 

Men’s 100m

  1. Bori Akinola – U.C.D. A.C. – 10.29
  2. Sean Aigboboh – Tallaght A.C. – 10.41
  3. Lorcan Murphy – Dundrum South Dublin A.C. – 10.57

Men’s 400m

  1. Jack Raftery – Donore Harriers — 45.71
  2. Christopher O’Donnell – North Sligo — 46.27
  3. Ciaran Carthy – Dundrum South Dublin — 46.34

Men’s 800m

  1. Mark English – Finn Valley A.C. – 1:48.76
  2. Cian Mc Phillips – U.C.D. A.C. – 1:49.26
  3. Andrew Thompson – North Belfast Harriers – 1:49.93

Men’s 1500m

  1. Cathal Doyle – Clonliffe Harriers A.C. – 3:53.60
  2. Andrew Coscoran – Star of the Sea A.C. – 3:53.84
  3. Nick Griggs – CNDR Track A.C. – 3:53.90

Men’s 110m Hurdles

  1. Adam Nolan – St. Laurence O’Toole A.C. – 14.24
  2. Gerard O’Donnell – Carrick-on-Shannon A.C. – 14.40
  3. Conor Penney – Craughwell A.C. – 14.70

Men’s 400m Hurdles

  1. Niall Carney – Clonliffe Harriers A.C. – 54.87
  2. Briain Cullinan – Sligo A.C. – 54.89
  3. Jason O’Reilly – Killarney Valley A.C. – 55.33

Men’s 5000m

  1. Andrew Coscoran – Star of the Sea A.C. – 13:34.14
  2. Brian Fay – Raheny Shamrock A.C. – 13:34.92
  3. Jack O’Leary – Mullingar Harriers A.C. – 13:41.47

Men’s Hammer Throw

  1. Sean Mockler — Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C – 65.62m
  2. Simon Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) – 60.79m
  3. Cóil ÓMuirí (Fr. Murphy A.C.) – 56.68m

Men’s Pole Vault

  1. Matthew Callinan Keenan — St. Laurence O’Toole A.C – 4.80m
  2. Conor Callinan (Leevale A.C.) – 4.70m
  3. Joshua Fitzgerald (Leevale A.C.) – 4.60m

Women’s 100m

  1. Ciara Neville – Emerald A.C. – 11.44
  2. Lauren Roy – Fast Twitch A.C. – 11.49
  3. Mollie O’Reilly – Dundrum South Dublin A.C. – 11.60

Women’s 400m

  1. Sophie Becker – Raheny Shamrock — 52.87
  2. Rachel McCann – North Down — 53.19
  3. Cliodhna Manning – Kilkenny City Harriers — 53.99

Women’s 100m Hurdles

  1. Sarah Lavin – Emerald A.C. – 12.92
  2. Molly Scott – St. Laurence O’Toole A.C. – 13.61
  3. Sarah Quinn – St. Colmans South Mayo A.C. – 13.84

Women’s 400m Hurdles

  1. Cara Murphy – Dundrum South Dublin A.C. – 59.85
  2. Ellis McHugh – Ferrybank A.C. – 1:00.13
  3. Lauren Kilduff – Craughwell A.C. – 1:00.39

Women’s 800m

  1. Alex O’Neill – Limerick Track A.C. – 2:04.53
  2. Sarah Healy – U.C.D. A.C. – 2:04.57
  3. Maeve O’Neill – Doheny A.C. – 2:04.69

Women’s 1500m

  1. Laura Nicholson – Bandon A.C. – 4:13.32
  2. Zoe Toland – CNDR Track A.C. – 4:15.11
  3. Niamh Carr – Dublin City Harriers A.C. – 4:16.08

Women’s 5000m

  1. Niamh Allen – Leevale A.C. – 15:35.90
  2. Anika Thompson – Leevale A.C. – 15:40.56
  3. Fiona Everard – Bandon A.C. – 16:04.36

Women’s Hammer Throw

  1. Nicola Tuthill — UCD AC – 71.75m
  2. Margaret Hayden — Tallaght A.C. – 60.22
  3. Caoimhe Gallen — Lifford Strabane A.C. – 54.27

Women’s Discus  

  1. Niamh Fogarty — Raheny Shamrock A.C. – 55.08m
  2. Anna Gavigan (LSA) – 51.30m
  3. Marie Hanahan (Ballyskenach A.C.) – 38.63m

Read the full list of results here 

