SARAH LAVIN MADE history at the National Senior Championships today as she became the most decorated female hurdler in the history of these championships.
Lavin surged to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles final, clocking 12.92 to claim her 10th national senior title on the track. Molly Scott took silver in a time of 13.61 while Sarah Quinn ran 13.84 to clinch bronze.
Meanwhile in the women’s 800m, Alex O’Neill of Limerick A.C. caused a huge upset as she edged European Indoor Champion Sarah Healy to win in 2:04.53 while Maeve O’Neill (Doheny AC) won the bronze medal in 2:04.69.
Andrew Coscoran was crowned the men’s 5000m champion, clocking 13:34.14 to top the podium ahead of Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrocks) who was second in 13:34.92 with Jack O’Leary of Mullingar Harriers taking bronze in 13:41.47.
Sarah Lavin coasts clear to take the Women's 100m Hurdles title
Coscoran also featured in the 1500m today but was edged out by Cathal Doyle of Clonliffe Harriers who won in 3:53.60. The bronze medal went to Nick Griggs who crossed the line in 3:53.90.
Nicola Tuthill, who won a silver medal at the World University Games last week, continued her brilliant form by adding a fourth national title in the women’s hammer. Her throw of 71.75m also sets a new Irish U23 record.
Alex O'Neill is the new Women's 800m champion in a photo finish in Santry
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Lavin makes history at National Championships as O'Neill stuns Healy in women's 800m
SARAH LAVIN MADE history at the National Senior Championships today as she became the most decorated female hurdler in the history of these championships.
Lavin surged to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles final, clocking 12.92 to claim her 10th national senior title on the track. Molly Scott took silver in a time of 13.61 while Sarah Quinn ran 13.84 to clinch bronze.
Meanwhile in the women’s 800m, Alex O’Neill of Limerick A.C. caused a huge upset as she edged European Indoor Champion Sarah Healy to win in 2:04.53 while Maeve O’Neill (Doheny AC) won the bronze medal in 2:04.69.
Andrew Coscoran was crowned the men’s 5000m champion, clocking 13:34.14 to top the podium ahead of Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrocks) who was second in 13:34.92 with Jack O’Leary of Mullingar Harriers taking bronze in 13:41.47.
Coscoran also featured in the 1500m today but was edged out by Cathal Doyle of Clonliffe Harriers who won in 3:53.60. The bronze medal went to Nick Griggs who crossed the line in 3:53.90.
Nicola Tuthill, who won a silver medal at the World University Games last week, continued her brilliant form by adding a fourth national title in the women’s hammer. Her throw of 71.75m also sets a new Irish U23 record.
Sophie Becker defended her women’s 400m crown while Mark English won the men’s 800m title for the 10th time as he held off the challenge of Cian McPhillips.
Bori Akinola won the men’s 100m while Ciara Neville won the women’s title over the same distance.
Selected Day 2 Results
Men’s 100m
Men’s 400m
Men’s 800m
Men’s 1500m
Men’s 110m Hurdles
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Men’s 5000m
Men’s Hammer Throw
Men’s Pole Vault
Women’s 100m
Women’s 400m
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Women’s 800m
Women’s 1500m
Women’s 5000m
Women’s Hammer Throw
Women’s Discus
Read the full list of results here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics sarah healy sarah lavin Track and Field Wrap