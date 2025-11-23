Brian Fay and Fiona Everard win national cross-country titles in gruelling conditions

BRIAN FAY (RAHENY Shamrock AC) and Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) stormed to senior victories at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships held in gruelling conditions at the Templemore Sports Complex in Derry this afternoon.

Fay, who is the Irish record holder over 5000m, needed to utilise all of his track speed to see off the challenge of Nick Griggs (Candour Track Club) and Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers), with the trio still matched stride for stride as they turned into the home straight.

The Dubliner’s kick proved to be the strongest and in near biblical rain he roared in delight as he crossed the line to win his first senior cross country title becoming the ninth different winner of this race since 2016.

Advertisement

“It’s brilliant. I’m happy to come here and get the win,” Fay told Athletics Ireland afterwards.

“My outdoor season tailed off, I was racing too much, and I got too tired. I reset, took a break, got a few races done in Australia and built back up the mileage. I knew I was coming into good shape,” he added.

Griggs held on for silver and in doing so won the U23 national title, while Dalton battled hard for bronze. U23 silver went to Jonas Stafford (UCD AC), with last year’s champion Niall Murphy (Ennis Track AC) winning bronze.

In the women’s race Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) sprung somewhat of a surprise to win her second national senior cross title having previously won in 2023. The Cork athlete, who is based in Galway, passed Niamh Allen (Leevale AC) who had done much of the early running with just over a lap to go and from there never looked back.

Everard secures her selection now for a third successive European Cross Country Championships.

“I’m honestly so happy,” she said. “I felt really relieved crossing the line, but I’m delighted to make the team and win as well, I couldn’t be happier,” Everard told Athletics Ireland afterwards.

“I really wanted this. All season I was running with my aim to win this…I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, but I knew it was possible. I always like muddy and hilly courses so when it was flat I said if I got some mud, I’d take that.”

There was a repeat of the silver and bronze medal winners from last year with Allen, who had led for most of the way, finishing second and Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers) crossing the line in third.