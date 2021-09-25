Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 25 September 2021
McCarthy advances past McConnell in National Elite semi-final

McCarthy will face fellow Belfast native Jack McGivern in the final.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 8:16 PM
34 minutes ago 333 Views 0 Comments
AT THE NATIONAL Elite Boxing Championships, Brandon McCarthy defeated Jon McConnell in the light welterweight semi-final.

McCarthy will face fellow Belfast native Jack McGivern in the final next Saturday. McGivern stopped Nathan Richmond in his semi-final bout. 

Elsewhere, Wayne Kelly defeated Evan Fitzgerald at welterweight to seal a decider against Eugene McKeever, while Luke Maguire saw off Emeka Onwuka at light middleweight and will fight Kieran Molloy, who stopped Jack Brady, in the final.

Waterford native Kelyn Cassidy will fight Tommy Hyde in the light heavyweight final after beating Stewart Edwards, while heavyweight Jack Marley defeated Cathal Crowley to seal a final spot against Marcin Skalski.

In the 92+kg category, Thomas Maughan and Martin Keenan enjoyed wins over Patrick Rogers and Samuel Ilesanmi in their respective semi-finals. 

Enforced withdrawals of Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh, John Joe Nevin, Kirill Afanasev, Renee Roach, and the Igharos Evelyn and Eghosa led to a shorter than expected line-up of fights.

