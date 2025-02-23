Mawdsley retains national 400m indoor title, Sarah Healy breaks own 1500m record

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HELD off the challenge of her 400m relay team-mate Phil Healy to successfully defend her 400m national indoor title at Abbotstown today.

Mawdsley retained her title in a time of 51.91, with Phil Healy holding onto the silver medal with a strong finish, finishing in 53.25, ahead of Rachel McCann (53.37).

“I wanted to make sure I attacked the first 200m and feel like I did the job better today than yesterday”, said Mawdsley. “I felt strong out there and I managed to avoid any traffic at the break. I’ll reset, but focus is very much the European indoor championships now and I’m excited for that”.

Mawdsley spent two hours afterwards signing autographs at an event that sold out long ago.

Seventeen-year-old Conor Kelly won the men’s 400m, clocking a new U20 national record of 46.54. David Bosch (47.54) and Sean Doggett (47.69) completed the podium.

Elsewhere, Sarah Healy retained her national indoor 1500m title with a stunning championship record time of 4:08.74.

“It felt pretty good out there”, said Healy. “I actually felt I ran more of an even race yesterday, but it was hard to run out there on my own and I’m happy with the time. I don’t get to race at home too much so it’s fun to get to see everyone and for my mum to get to see me race.”

Lucy Holmes took silver in 4:23.10, with Amy O’Donoghue third in 4:23.74.

Clonliffe’s Cathal Doyle retained his national 1500m title in dominant fashion with the Paris Olympian running clear of the field with 400m to go to cross in a winning time of 3:58.10.

Lughaidh Mallon was second in 4:00.61, with Brhane Gebrebrhan third in 4:00.85.

Israel Olatunde surrendered his national 60m title to Bori Akinola, who stormed to a 6.61 to claim his first senior title in a thrilling finish. Olatunde had to settle for bronze in 6.72, with silver nabbed by Max O’Reilly.

The women’s 60m final saw Sarah Leahy regain the title in 7.39, finishing ahead of a resurgent Ciara Nevill who looked to be returning to the form that saw her claim the 2020 title on the back of an injury plagued few seasons. Sive O’Toole rounded out the podium in third in 7.52.

The full results are available here.